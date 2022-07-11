Women's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups set

The matchups for this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge women's basketball games were announced Monday by the conferences (times and TV schedule TBA)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
Illinois at Pittsburgh
Ohio State at Louisville
Syracuse at Purdue
Virginia at Penn State
Wake Forest at Minnesota
Rutgers at Boston College
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Northwestern at Duke
Michigan at Miami
Maryland at Notre Dame
North Carolina at Indiana
Nebraska at Virginia Tech
N.C. State at Iowa
Florida State at Wisconsin
People are also reading…
Georgia Tech at Michigan State