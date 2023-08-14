Chief flagman Randy Smith figured that if a father-son duo was going to drive 815 miles from Wasaga Beach, Ontario, Canada to Bowman Gray Stadium they should get a little something extra for their devotion to “The Madhouse.”

On Saturday night Matt Smith and his son, Andrew, soaked in the atmosphere, history and drama of 75 years of racing at one of the most historic tracks in the country. And little did they know that Smith had a surprise for them.

After Jason Myers won the first Modified 25-lapper Smith had them come down from their front-row seat near the start/finish line to Victory Lane to soak up the win with Myers. It was a bonus for their 13-hour, 815-mile trip.

The Smiths, who brought their own sign that read ‘Canada love the Dirty South,’ got to pose for pictures with Myers and his crew, family and friends shortly after the win. It was also cool for the Smith family since their favorite driver has always been Burt, who is Jason’s brother.

But now that Jason let Andrew hold the trophy for some of the pictures the Smith family might have switched their allegiance to Jason.

Before the action on Saturday night, Matt said being at the Stadium again was a real treat. The first time they made the pilgrimage was in 2019 but the night got rained out but Matt promised his son they would return.

Andrew, 19, said they’ve become even bigger fans of Bowman Gray Stadium last season and this season because they can watch on FloRacing through an on-line subscription service.

“We watch the FloRacing broadcast every week and my dad and I have been going to races for years and years,” Andrew said. “But we found ‘Madhouse’ that was on in 2010 on the Discovery Channel and that got us hooked.”

What has helped the popularity of the racing at Bowman Gray Stadium was that reality show that followed the Modified Division for the 2009 season.

“That series was good but you can’t beat this place in person,” Andrew said as he looked around. “There’s just something about it.”

The Smiths left on Friday at 4 p.m. and got to Winston-Salem in plenty of time for when the gates open at 6 p.m. They were one of the first two fans into the stadium and found seats close to the action.

“We wanted to get as close as possible,” said Andrew. “It’s loud but we don’t care.”

The reach of Bowman Gray Stadium’s weekly racing series, which is the longest running in the history of NASCAR, goes all the way to Canada, according to Andrew.

“It’s legendary up there and everyone who is involved in any kind of auto racing up there in Canada know about Bowman Gray,” Andrew said.

The Smiths travel to various tracks in Canada during the summer but there’s not one that compares to Bowman Gray Stadium. If they go to track on Saturday night they make sure to watch the FloRacing broadcast the next day.

“I never miss a broadcast and I stay up to date on their Facebook pages and all of that,” Matt said. “The broadcasts and social media have allowed us to keep up with all the drivers so that’s been great.”

Andrew looked around while the Modified drivers were going through some warmup laps and had a big smile.

“This place is amazing,” Andrew said. “There’s so much energy and just being here in person is such a treat. I wish we had something like this in Canada.”

While there are a few short tracks in the Wasaga Beach area Matt said there aren’t as many as there used to be.

“Short track racing is sort of dying up there,” Matt said. “We have one half mile track that is pretty popular but nothing like this.”

When asked why he thinks Bowman Gray Stadium racing is so popular (there were 11,000 or so there on Saturday night) Matt said it’s about the rivalries.

“I think the best part of Bowman Gray are the rivalries with the drivers,” Matt said. “We have our favorites but without their rivals you really wouldn’t have a favorite. You have to have them drive against their rivals and that’s fun to watch.”

The Smiths weren’t looking forward to the drive back to Canada but they got a full night of racing and memories that will last a long time. When they arrived back in Canada the round trip was more than 1,600 miles and around 32 hours of driving.

“I wish we lived here,” Matt said.

