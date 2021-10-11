WSSU's Josh Flowers looking for more in his final football season

CHARLOTTE – Nobody had a bigger smile on his face than defensive back Josh Flowers in the aftermath of Winston-Salem State’s first win of the season on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams fought through last week’s adversity and an 0-4 start to easily defeat Johnson C. Smith 26-12.
Flowers, who has already graduated but is playing with house money as he plays as a graduate student, didn’t much care that the Rams gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the score look respectable. The Rams dominated throughout building a 26-0 lead.
“I’m not a quitter and these guys don’t quit,” Flowers said as he pointed to the locker room toward his teammates beneath the Irwin Belk Complex stands.
There were high hopes for the Rams coming into this season mainly because of their experience. Flowers was appointed a team captain by Robert Massey, the interim head coach, and his leadership was going to be vital.
As it turns out, his leadership is still something Massey is counting on as the Rams try to salvage what’s left of their season.
They are on the fringe of contention in the Southern Division but the reality is they must win their remaining four games to have any chance at all.
Flowers was asked a simple question considering the depths the Rams had fallen that included an embarrassing loss at home to Elizabeth City State and the 73-7 thrashing by Chowan two weeks ago. Did Flowers think about quitting?
“No way,” Flowers said, “because they are going to have to peel this jersey off me.”
Massey heard the response about Flowers never even thinking about walking away during the middle of the season and smiled.
“That’s who Josh is, he’s not going to go half speed in anything he does,” Massey said. “That’s why he’s a captain and a leader for this team.”
Flowers, who transferred from Long Island Post after the 2016 season, didn’t have one of the three interceptions the defense had on Saturday but he didn’t care. Rover Deiontae Jones had two and linebacker Jasahn Rankin had the other.
“I’m a sore loser and there’s nothing we can do about (those previous four losses), and we just have to keep doing what God allows us to do,” Flowers said.
Even though the defense gave up 300 yards to the Golden Bulls it created those three interceptions inside the 20-yard line. Both of Jones’ interceptions came on tipped balls at the line of scrimmage meaning the linemen were putting heavy pressure on quarterback Trey Shepherd.
“Everybody came together as a team and we kept saying we are beating ourselves before and that was affecting us on the field,” Flowers said. “Nothing affected us this time and we just kept playing for each other.”
Massey says that Flowers, 23, is below the NFL’s radar but his stock could go up as the season winds down. Because of his size at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds Massey said he should get some looks. Flowers also ran track in high school and at Long Island Post.
“If he can get a good time in the 40 there are NFL teams that will take a look at him,” said Massey, a former All-Pro defensive back in the NFL who played eight seasons. “He’s one of those guys that has the size that the NFL teams are looking for.”
If there is no pro football in Flowers’ future he’s OK with that, but he’s not about to coast in what might be the final four games of his career.
“I love football and I’ve been playing since I was 4-years-old,” he said. “I know I’m able to conquer anything in life and I think that’s because of this game….I’m just so glad we did this together and got a win because this is a big confidence boost for us.”
