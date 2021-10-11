WSSU's Josh Flowers looking for more in his final football season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“No way,” Flowers said, “because they are going to have to peel this jersey off me.”

Massey heard the response about Flowers never even thinking about walking away during the middle of the season and smiled.

“That’s who Josh is, he’s not going to go half speed in anything he does,” Massey said. “That’s why he’s a captain and a leader for this team.”

Flowers, who transferred from Long Island Post after the 2016 season, didn’t have one of the three interceptions the defense had on Saturday but he didn’t care. Rover Deiontae Jones had two and linebacker Jasahn Rankin had the other.

“I’m a sore loser and there’s nothing we can do about (those previous four losses), and we just have to keep doing what God allows us to do,” Flowers said.

Even though the defense gave up 300 yards to the Golden Bulls it created those three interceptions inside the 20-yard line. Both of Jones’ interceptions came on tipped balls at the line of scrimmage meaning the linemen were putting heavy pressure on quarterback Trey Shepherd.