Wyndham Championship field adds Rickie Fowler

Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Rickie Fowler during today's opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

 Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

A look at the newest player announced for the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship next week in Greensboro:

Rickie Fowler

2021-22 season

  • No. 132 in FedExCup points, No. 156 in world rankings
  • Led The CJ Cup @ Summit after 54 holes and tied for third
  • T21 at Wells Fargo Championship, T23 at PGA Championship

Notable

  • Third Wyndham appearance (T22 in 2016)
  • Five PGA Tour victories, three international wins
  • Four-time U.S. Ryder Cup player
  • Three-time U.S. Presidents Cup player

What they're saying

“Rickie is a fan favorite no matter where he plays. He’s been one of the five most-popular players in the world the past 10 years or more. And to top that, he’s genuinely one of the nicest guys on Tour.” – Wyndham Championship executive director Mark Brazil.

Also on the list

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Harold Varner

Adam Scott

Jason Day

Kevin Kisner

Davis Love

Webb Simpson

Brandt Snedeker

Rafa Cabrera Bello

J.T. Poston

Shane Lowry

Sungjae Im

Tyrell Hatton

Francesco Molinari

Danny Willett

Harris English

Russell Henley

Brian Harman

Brendon Todd

About the Wyndham

Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Wednesday)

Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only

Information: WyndhamChampionship.com

