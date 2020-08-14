Moving day is every day: The cliché that Saturday is moving day on the PGA Tour really doesn’t hold water at the Wyndham Championship. Every day is moving day when the likely winner will be 20 under par or better come Sunday. What will likely happen will be a few “59 watches” with plenty of more birdies and eagles out there on a soft course. Thirty-one golfers are within four shots of the lead.
More yard fans: The back yards around the course could be a little more occupied, so there’ll be more cheering at various places around the course. But residents will have to get out early with a 7 a.m. start that is intended to beat expected bad weather in the afternoon. Applause after good shots hasn’t been the case at all stops in the 11 weeks since the PGA Tour restarted without specators.
COVID-19 Update: The PGA Tour says 510 COVID-19 tests have been recorded after Thursday’s first round inside the bubble at the Wyndham Championship with no positive results. Eight players and three caddies have had positive tests in the 11 weeks. The PGA Tour does not have a figure on how many tests it has conducted on players or caddies since the re-start.
Three things about Friday
Shane Lowry caught fire: One of the many golfers with plenty to play for, Lowry got his tournament going in the right direction with a 7-under 63. Heading into the weekend at 9 under, he has set himself up to get into the playoffs next week. He’s at No. 131 on the points list with the top 125 going to the first playoff tournament in Boston. “I need to keep playing some good golf and try and polish off a good week this week and hopefully make it into next week,” Lowry said.
Big names sent packing: Brooks Koepka is just one of the big guns who was sent home after missing the cut. Koepka’s biggest mistake on Friday came on the 10th hole when he pushed a drive that led to a triple bogey. He shot 70 but finished at 2 over. “Not very good," Koepka said. "It wasn't good at all, but I’ll figure it out.”
Others who missed the cut were Justin Rose (63-67), who finished even par, and Brandon Todd (68-70), who was 2 under and finished one shot out.
One golfer who fought his way back late to make the cut was Jordan Spieth, who shot 67 and is 3 under, seven shots behind the leaders.
No repeat: J.T. Poston, who won his first PGA Tour tournament at last year’s Wyndham, struggled with a 74 Thursday and, despite a 66 Friday, will not be around for the weekend at even par. Poston was trying to become the first repeat winner since Sam Snead in the 1960s. Poston is 58th on the FedEx Cup points list.
Leaderboard
T1. Tom Hoge -10 68
T1. Si Woo Kim -10 65
T1. Taylor Gooch -10 65
T1. Billy Horschel -10 64
T5. Harris English -9 67
T5. Shane Lowry -9 63
T5. Andrew Landry -9 65
T5. Doc Redman -9 64
T5. Harold Varner -9 69
About the leaders
There’s less familiarity with three of the four who are tied for the lead halfway. Tom Hoge and Taylor Gooch have played just about every week since the Tour resumed. Hoge, Gooch, Si Woo Kim and Billy Horschel are at 10 under and tied for the lead. Horschel, who has been a big fan of the Wyndham Championship through the years, shot 64 late in the day.
Hoge, who was born in Statesville but grew up in North Dakota, shot a 2-under 68 in the morning and has a share of the lead halfway for the second time in six years. He was also tied for the lead after 36 holes in 2015 with Tiger Woods. While Gooch and Hoge are in good shape for the playoffs, Kim is 121st on the list and would need a good finish.
How Sedgefield played
With a little more than a half inch of rain falling on Thursday night, PGA Tour officials made the decision to go to lift, clean and place for the second round. The soft conditions and absence of wind meant ideal scoring conditions.
What they're saying
Billy Horschel on playing eight of the last 10 weeks: “So we saw the schedule and I wasn't sure if I was going to play here or not. It's an event I love. I knew if I played here there would be a lot of tournaments in a 2½-month window, but with my position in the FedEx Cup, I felt like it was vital for me to come here and try to accumulate more points.”
Jordan Spieth on the crowded leaderboard: “I don't think that's out of the ordinary here. Sometimes you get somebody up to 12 under or something through two rounds. But, I mean, there's a lot of wedges but you've got to be hitting fairways, and then really the defense of this golf course is where the pin locations.”
Brooks Koepka on his knee injury: “I don't quit…. I told Mark (Brazil, the tournament director), I told everybody I would be here, so I'll finish it out. Even if we had gotten the rain delay and had to come back tomorrow and finish one hole, I would have been here.”
Bill Haas, former Wake Forest star, on missing the cut (72-67): “We rented the same house that we always do near the third hole and our kids got to swim in the pool and have had a good time. They’ve had a much better time than me these two days.”
Tom Hoge on seeking his first Tour win: “There's a lot to that question. You know, obviously you've got to play well, you've got to have a few breaks at the right time, but I'd say more than anything, just hole a few key putts at the right time.”
Jason Kokrak on playing without fans: “Playing in front of crowds, we're an entertainment industry, people are watching on TV, people love to come out to golf tournaments, especially this one…. But those guys (highly ranked golfers) are used to playing in big crowds, I'm used to playing with five people, so it's nothing new to me. But hey, I'm out here, I'm glad to be back playing some golf and hope to enjoy a good weekend.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.