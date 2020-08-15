...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK EAST ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA THIS AFTERNOON
AND EVENING. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAINFALL
MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* THE NORTHERN PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH,
FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GUILFORD, HALIFAX, NASH, ORANGE, PERSON,
RANDOLPH, VANCE, WAKE, AND WARREN.
* THROUGH THIS EVENING
* AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK SLOWLY EAST ACROSS THE
NORTHERN PIEDMONT LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THIS WILL
RESULT IN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING EARLY TO MID
AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING WELL INTO THE EVENING HOURS. HEAVY
RAINFALL IN RECENT DAYS HAS SATURATED THE SOILS IN MANY AREAS.
ANY ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN AS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
WILL RESULT IN FLOODING. THE URBAN AND LOW LYING AREAS ARE MOST
VULNERABLE.
* POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS,
AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD
FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Rob Oppenheim smiles after a birdie on No. 17 green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Oppenheim is tied for second, two shots off the lead. (WALT UNKS, WINSTON-SALEM JOURNAL) 081620-gnr-spt-wyndham
Still bunched up: When the third round started, 43 golfers were within five shots of the lead. Little has changed heading into the final round. Twenty golfers are within seven shots of Si Woo Kim’s lead. The beauty of a soft course where birdies are possible on just about every hole is that a lot of ground can be made up. Kim has a two-shot lead, but that doesn’t mean much around Sedgefield.
Normal tee times: The field will be back to twosomes off the first tee on a regular schedule. The field beat the weather Saturday by teeing off early in the morning in threesomes off No. 1 and No. 10. Nate Lashley will start solo at 7:50 a.m., and Kim and Rob Oppenheim will be the final twosome taking the course at 2:10 p.m.
Another North Carolina native: J.T. Poston last year became the fifth North Carolina native to win the Wyndham Championship in 80 years. Doc Redman, a Chapel Hill native, has a chance to make it back-to-back natives. Redman, a former star at Clemson, is also looking for his first PGA Tour tournament win. He would be the 20th golfer in tournament history to win his first tournament in Greensboro and the third North Carolina native in six years.
Three things about Saturday
Jim Herman’s career best: Jim Herman, a PGA Tour veteran, shot his career-best round with a 9-under 61 and is four shots back, tied for fifth. Herman, who got his start in pro golf several years ago thanks to Donald Trump, has continued his friendship with the president. Herman said he played golf with Trump three weeks ago. “I'm very fortunate,” Herman said. “I've had him in my corner for a long time, one of my biggest fans. So maybe I've got another omen, I played with him a few weeks ago. So whenever I play with him, I usually have some good finishes.”
Hole in one: Kim, who became the second youngest winner in Greensboro history in 2016, used an 8-iron to ace the third hole, the third of his career, but neither Kim nor his caddie reacted because the hole was hidden from the tee box. On No. 12 his ball bounced twice before it lipped out and stopped just a couple of inches from the hole. Kim’s caddie, Mark Carens, is wearing a High Point Rockers baseball cap this week.
Webb Simpson hanging around: Webb Simpson is around the lead so often at Sedgefield that it feels like he should have more victories here. But Simpson, who won in 2011, is still looking for his second win in Greensboro. After a 65, Simpson is at 13 under heading into the final round. He’s the leading money winner in tournament history with $3.2 million, but he’ll need a low round to get that second Wyndham title.
How Sedgefield played
The course remains soft and there for the taking. Players were allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls again, so hitting fairways has been paramount. More rain between rounds would make the course even softer after a field average of 67.5 in the third round.
What they're saying
Jim Herman, who is No. 192 on the FedEx Cup points list: “I mean, I’ve got to win to get there or that's it. I've got one goal in mind – to be the champion this week and to move on. This has been a difficult year for so many people. We're very fortunate to be out here playing golf. If I can bring home a championship tomorrow, then that would be fantastic.”
Zach Johnson on his 9-under 61: “Anytime you get that low, it can certainly give you a lot of confidence. I've just tried to remain patient because non-tournament weeks, I'm not saying 61s have been normal, but low numbers have been consistent, it just hasn't shown up.”
Webb Simpson on the easy scoring conditions: “Ball in hand, greens are pretty soft. Pins weren't easy, but there were some good pins and this is the type of golf course, if you drive it in the fairway, you're going to have plenty of opportunities all day.”
Rob Oppenheim on the pressure he’ll face on Sunday: “It's what we play for, to kind of put ourselves in these situations and see how you handle it. I haven't been in this situation, I've never been in one of the last two or three groups on Sunday, but I've been in plenty of situations where I've been fighting to keep my job or trying to get out here.”
