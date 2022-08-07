Wyndham Championship recap: July invitation pays off for Tom Kim, tournament officials

GREENSBORO - A recap of the Wyndham Championship's final round:

Leaderboard

1. Joohyung Kim 67-64-68-71 (20 under)

T2. Sungjae Im 63-69-65-68 (15 under)

T2. John Huh 61-71-66-67 (15 under)

4. Ben Griffin 69-69-64-64 (14 under)

T5. Max McGreevy 68-67-67-65 (13 under)

T5. Russell Henley 67-65-69-66 (13 under)

T5. Taylor Moore 69-67-64-67 (13 under)

Getting Kim into the field

Mark Brazil, the Wyndham's executive tournament director, met Kim at The Open Championship in July and offered him a sponsor’s exemption.

“I talked with his agent, who I know, and he said I want you to meet this kid,” Brazil said. “And then I looked him up and I was like ‘Wow, this is somebody we want in our field.’ I’ll never forget I met him and said ,'I understand you want to play in Greensboro?' And I told him, 'You are in our field.'”

Kim's top 10 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit last week also qualified him for Greensboro.

“What an impressive performance,” Brazil said about Kim’s first victory.

Faldo signs off

The climb down wasn't a long one for Sir Nick Faldo as he exited CBS Sports' tower at the 18th green. Faldo, who is retiring after 16 years to his ranch in Montana with his wife, Lindsey, received on-air tributes from his co-workers.

John McConnell, who owns Sedgefield Country Club as part of McConnell Golf, also paid tribute with a plaque on the wall of champions just off the ninth green. The plaque was revealed Saturday afternoon.

Faldo teamed with CBS' Jim Nantz for the last 16 years. Faldo made his PGA Tour debut at the 1979 Greater Greensboro Open at Forest Oaks Country Club.

As he walked from the 18th tower back to the CBS compound with Lindsay, he was asked which way to Montana.

"It's west," he said, pointing toward the early-evening sun.

Short putts

Because of Kim’s victory, Matt Wallace was squeezed out of spot No. 125 on the FedEx Cup points list. Kim’s win vaulted him into the standings at No. 34. Hanging on at 125 was Rickie Fowler, who missed the cut Friday.

Will Zalatoris, who had an eventful tournament, tied for 21st place. He fired caddie Ryan Goble after the second round Friday and used putting coach Josh Gregory during the weekend. “I've been playing some nice golf this year obviously and these next three weeks are obviously what I've been getting ready for,” Zalatoris said. “So I have to take some pride out of these last three rounds and keep it going into next week on a golf course that I love.”

Sedgefield member Alex Smalley, a PGA Tour rookie who lives with his family in Greensboro, came back strong with a final-round 64 and tied for 13th. “Any time you can play a PGA Tour event in your home state is awesome, let alone at your home city or your home course,” he said. “I felt like I hung in there most of the week.”

Kim was the eighth first-time PGA Tour winner in Greensboro since 2007. He was the first since J.T. Poston in 2019.