Wyndham Championship to allow 15,000 fans a day for PGA Tour stop in Greensboro in August

GREENSBORO — The Wyndham Championship will be allowing 15,000 fans a day for its PGA tournament scheduled for August at Sedgefield Country Club.

Mark Brazil, the tournament director, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The 15,000 fans a day will be allowed Wednesday through Sunday. Fans will not be allowed at the course on Monday and Tuesday for practice rounds.

This will be a stark contrast to last August’s tournament — won by Jim Herman — in which COVID-19 safety protocols called for no fans on site. The home owners in and around the course were also not allowed to go outside their back yards.

This year’s tournament, which will have a purse of $6.4 million, is scheduled for Aug. 12-15 and is the final regular-season tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Brazil said that if conditions call for it and the PGA Tour agrees, then an additional 5,000 fans could be welcomed into the tournament each day. Also back this year will be the fan-friendly Margaritaville.

“We still have a few weeks and things continue to change, so we’re very hopeful and we’re thankful that we can have fans again,” Brazil said. “It wasn’t very much fun last year when the fans were not allowed.”