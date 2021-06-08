Wyndham Championship to allow 15,000 fans a day for PGA Tour stop in Greensboro in August

GREENSBORO — The Wyndham Championship will be allowing 15,000 fans a day for its PGA tournament scheduled for August at Sedgefield Country Club.
Mark Brazil, the tournament director, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The 15,000 fans a day will be allowed Wednesday through Sunday. Fans will not be allowed at the course on Monday and Tuesday for practice rounds.
This will be a stark contrast to last August’s tournament — won by Jim Herman — in which COVID-19 safety protocols called for no fans on site. The home owners in and around the course were also not allowed to go outside their back yards.
This year’s tournament, which will have a purse of $6.4 million, is scheduled for Aug. 12-15 and is the final regular-season tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Brazil said that if conditions call for it and the PGA Tour agrees, then an additional 5,000 fans could be welcomed into the tournament each day. Also back this year will be the fan-friendly Margaritaville.
“We still have a few weeks and things continue to change, so we’re very hopeful and we’re thankful that we can have fans again,” Brazil said. “It wasn’t very much fun last year when the fans were not allowed.”
The Wyndham Championship is falling in line with the other major sporting events in the area.
Last month the Winston-Salem Open, a men’s pro tennis tournament at Wake Forest, announced it will have full capacity for its tournament in late August.
Last Saturday night, Bowman Gray Stadium played host to its NASCAR-sanctioned series and it was a near sell-out with 13,000.
Wake Forest’s football team will also be allowing full capacity for its games. The Deacons’ first game is Sept. 3 at home against Old Dominion.
Another change to this year’s tournament will be the tickets, which will be all digital. Tickets will go on sale starting June 16.
"We played without fans a year ago and felt fortunate to play, but it was quiet and very strange," Brazil said. "Having fans back at the Wyndham in August will be the Triad’s first opportunity for this many people to watch live sports in person in almost a year and a half. We’re expecting great crowds and a long-awaited return to normalcy at the Wyndham.”
Another change, in addition to fans being back, will be corporate hospitality. There will be more open-air spaces for sponsors, but there will still be air-conditioned venues.
"We're giving our sponsors choices because we know how hot it can get here in August," Brazil said.
As for transporting the fans back and forth to the course, there will be more buses available to keep them from being overcrowded.
"We recommend fans to wear masks if the situation dictates," Brazil said. "And we also hope that folks are continuing to get vaccinated."
