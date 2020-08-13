web wyndhamupdate 081320

Harold Varner III during a practice round on Wednesday.

 Walt Unks/Journal

GREENSBORO — Harold Varner III, the Gastonia native and East Carolina alumnus, is showing why he likes Sedgefield Country Club.

Varner was 6 under par through 12 holes and opened a two-shot lead during today's first round of the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour's final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Webb Simpson, a Raleigh native, Charlotte resident and former Wake Forest star, was among a group at 4 under through his 14th hole. 

336-727-4081

Twitter@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments