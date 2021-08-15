Wyndham Championship update: Kevin Kisner wins on second playoff hole at Sedgefield Country Club

Others who just missed the playoffs and who played Sunday: Camilo Villegas (130th), Nash Lashley (131st), Rory Sabbatini (133rd) and Cameron Percy (135th).

The vibe

Breakfast at Sedgefield meant that a lot of folks missed church Sunday morning. Tee times were moved up to beat the expected storms in the afternoon, with the final threesome teeing off at 9:12 a.m. The early start didn’t slow the fans pouring onto the course, but one of the best parties couldn’t start until 10 a.m., when alcohol could legally be sold on the course.

The crowd around the 18th hole for the playoff was jammed pack about 3 p.m. Last year’s tournament was played without fans because of COVID-19.

What they’re saying

• “It is what it is. I did all I could, I've got no regrets. The only reason why I'm not a part of the playoffs is because of COVID, so it's a little disappointing, but at the same time I fought my tail off all year. ... On to the Race to Dubai.” – Will Zalatoris, a special-temporary Tour member who needed a win to make the playoffs.