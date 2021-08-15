Wyndham Championship update: Kevin Kisner wins on second playoff hole at Sedgefield Country Club

GREENSBORO — A recap of the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.
What happened
Kevin Kisner made a 3-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole, No. 18, to best five others in a six-man playoff for the Wyndham Championship title at Sedgefield Country Club. Adam Scott was in position to win with a birdie attempt from about 5 feet on the first playoff hole, also No. 18, but missed. Kisner shot a 66 to get into the playoff after third-round leader Russell Henley faltered on the back nine.
Emotion of the day
Raleigh native Chesson Hadley let all of his emotions out in his CBS interview after his round of 62. Hadley broke down when talking about his rough season. He also had a hole-in-one, his first at any level, and it was good enough to get him into the FedEx Cup playoffs. He aced the 16th hole and then called his leap to celebrate “like a baby giraffe jumping in the air.”
“I’m emotional because I care,” Hadley, 34, said. “I’m not just out here for fun. This is my job, and I care very deeply about it.”
A three-putt bogey by Tyler McCumber on the 18th hole gave Hadley 125th place on the points list. Justin Rose would have gotten in if McCumber had two-putted the 18th or if Rose had parred 18.
Falling out of the playoffs
Others who just missed the playoffs and who played Sunday: Camilo Villegas (130th), Nash Lashley (131st), Rory Sabbatini (133rd) and Cameron Percy (135th).
The vibe
Breakfast at Sedgefield meant that a lot of folks missed church Sunday morning. Tee times were moved up to beat the expected storms in the afternoon, with the final threesome teeing off at 9:12 a.m. The early start didn’t slow the fans pouring onto the course, but one of the best parties couldn’t start until 10 a.m., when alcohol could legally be sold on the course.
The crowd around the 18th hole for the playoff was jammed pack about 3 p.m. Last year’s tournament was played without fans because of COVID-19.
What they’re saying
• “It is what it is. I did all I could, I've got no regrets. The only reason why I'm not a part of the playoffs is because of COVID, so it's a little disappointing, but at the same time I fought my tail off all year. ... On to the Race to Dubai.” – Will Zalatoris, a special-temporary Tour member who needed a win to make the playoffs.
• “Yeah, it's pretty cool, first of all, to play here. To have the opportunity to play a PGA Tour event on your home course is pretty special. I had some things coming into the week that some people may not have known about to try and get into the Korn Ferry Finals and it's very difficult not to think about it, but I think it helped me out quite a bit that I'm playing on my home course.” – Alex Smalley, a Sedgefield member and Duke graduate who played his way into the Korn Ferry Tour finals.
• “(He) said I'm 119, he said you're in. He said it may go to 120 or 121 even, but it's not going outside 125. It's a funny place to be, I've never had to really sweat that, or it's been a long time since – it feels like trying to make a cut.” – Matt Kuchar on Tom Walter, who tracks the FedEx Cup points list for the PGA Tour.
• “Yeah, very frustrating final round. You know, I had a good back side but it could have been very special. I feel like out of the gates I made a bad swing on 1, made bogey and then three-putted on I guess it was 7. So I had no momentum on the front whatsoever.” – Webb Simpson, who just missed the playoff at at 14 under after a 66.
