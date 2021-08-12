Wyndham Championship update: Russell Henley leads at 8 under after his early-round 62

A look ahead to the second round of the Wyndham Championship and a look back at the first round:

Three things about Friday

1. It’s never easy to follow up a good round, so what leader Russell Henley does in the afternoon after a 62 will be interesting.

2. Keeping an eye on the cut line will be important because several golfers flirting with not being in the top 125 to advance to the playoffs might be headed home. Among those to watch are Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, who is ranked No. 35 in the world.

3. Webb Simpson, who held it together in the afternoon wave before a weather delay, will have an advantage playing in the morning. He had to withstand the more than two-hour delay but shot 5-under 65.

Three things about Thursday

1. Golfers didn't need long to begin making birdies. By the time Henley finished in the early afternoon, 61 golfers from the morning had broken par.

2. J.T. Poston played with Simpson for the first time in their careers in a competitive round. “I’ve never played with Webb so this will be cool,” Poston said beforehand.