Wyndham Championship update: Russell Henley leads at 8 under after his early-round 62

A look ahead to the second round of the Wyndham Championship and a look back at the first round:
Three things about Friday
1. It’s never easy to follow up a good round, so what leader Russell Henley does in the afternoon after a 62 will be interesting.
2. Keeping an eye on the cut line will be important because several golfers flirting with not being in the top 125 to advance to the playoffs might be headed home. Among those to watch are Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, who is ranked No. 35 in the world.
3. Webb Simpson, who held it together in the afternoon wave before a weather delay, will have an advantage playing in the morning. He had to withstand the more than two-hour delay but shot 5-under 65.
Three things about Thursday
1. Golfers didn't need long to begin making birdies. By the time Henley finished in the early afternoon, 61 golfers from the morning had broken par.
2. J.T. Poston played with Simpson for the first time in their careers in a competitive round. “I’ve never played with Webb so this will be cool,” Poston said beforehand.
3. About 5 p.m., with 72 golfers still on the course, play was suspended because of lightning. Play resumed about two hours later but was stopped for the night about 8:15 p.m. with 30 golfers still on the course.
Shot of the day
Austin Cook nearly had a hole-in-one on No. 16, but his ball did a horseshoe around the cup. He tapped in for birdie.
About the leader
Henley put together six birdies and an eagle to build a two-shot lead on Sung Kang, Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk and Hudson Swafford. Henley, who has three PGA Tour wins, had three weeks off thanks to his position in the FedEx Cup points list at No. 46 and was fresh coming into this week. He finished ninth last year at the Wyndham so he’s had success here.
He also has a reminder on his phone that reads “I’m a great putter.” He was certainly that on Thursday.
How Sedgefield played
There’s no mystery that if golfers can play out of the tight fairways, the scoring will be there. The course never looked better and was just soft enough to give golfers chances to go right at the pins. The weather delay didn't include much rain.
The vibe
By 11 a.m. Margaritaville, a popular spot near the practice putting green, included live music and plenty of fans enjoying early lunches or cocktails. After a year’s absence of spectators, smiles were numerous from both spectators and golfers. Margaritaville later became a safe haven from spectators fleeing the weather.
What they're saying
• “Yeah, I think he’s done plenty to help the school, and what’s he’s done on the court is strong so that’s good to hear.” – Bill Haas, former Wake Forest star who is in the school's Hall of Fame on Chris Paul being selected in this year's class.
• “I just put the clubs up and just went down to Florida and hung out with my kids and let them play in the sand. It was great. Then this last week I started practicing again.” – Russell Henley on his last three weeks.
• "Obviously the season hasn't gone how I wanted and I feel like I'm kind of playing with house money. I mean, I'm not really thinking about (the playoffs), I'm more interested in getting my game into the shape." – Adam Scott, after a 66.
• “It was a good day. I mean, I don't know the last time I had a bogey-free round out here, so it's a good start for the week. I've got to play really well this week to have a chance to get into the playoffs.” – Ted Potter after a bogey-free 64.
