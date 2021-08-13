Wyndham Championship update: Russell Henley picks up more shots on the field after second-round 64

A recap of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
Leaderboard
1. Russell Henley -14
T2. Rory Sabbatini -10
T2. Webb Simpson -10
T2. Scott Piercy -10
T5. Justin Rose -9
T5. Tyler Duncan -9
T5. Brian Stuard -9
Three things about Saturday
1. The leaderboard has shaped up nicely after two rounds. The formula remains the same: Make birdies at a course that continues to play fast and firm.
2. Look for a golfer from just outside the top 15 on the leaderboard to fire a low round early. Heck, there may be two or three who push themselves closer to the lead even before Russell Henley tees off.
3. Thunderstorms are possible and could cause start-and-stop for golfers. Rain would soften the course, which could lead to even more birdies.
Three things about Friday
1. Two former Duke golfers are very much in contention heading into the weekend. Kevin Streelman and Sedgefield member Alex Smalley, playing on a sponsor’s exemption, are 8 under par.
2. Webb Simpson is again in contention thanks to his second straight 65. Simpson is going for his second Wyndham Championship title and is attacking the course better than anybody.
3. It might have been hotter on Friday than on Thursday as the heat and humidity hung in the air for the entire second round.
Shot of the day
Xinjun Zhang made a hole-in-one on No. 12, which was playing 221 yards. Zhang, who failed to make the cut, shot even par on Friday to finish at 2 under.
Stat of the day
All four ACC schools in North Carolina have had winners in Greensboro: Duke, Mike Souchak; North Carolina, Davis Love III and Raymond Floyd; N.C. State, Carl Pettersson; and Wake Forest, Lanny Wadkins, Scott Hoch and Simpson.
About the leaders
For about two hours, Russell Henley, who had one of the latest tee times Friday, fell out of the lead but got it back together and has put distance between himself and the field. Henley, the first-round leader after a 62, followed with a 64 and is 14 under. He had made 13 birdies and an eagle with just one bogey.
Early in the day, Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy and Webb Simpson were all tied for the lead at 10 under. Now they are chasing Henley, who hasn't missed much over 36 holes. Sabbatini and Piercy are playing to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs next week and are in good shape by making it to the weekend. Piercy is at No. 126 on the points list, with the top 125 advancing after Sunday’s round. Sabbatini, the silver medalist in the recent Olympics in Japan, is 141st in points.
Heading home
Among those missing the cut, which was 3 under, was Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (69-69), Gary Woodland (70-68), Bill Haas (70-69), defending champion Jim Herman (72-68), 2019 champion J.T. Poston (71-69), Rickie Fowler (71-72) and two-time Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker (69-75).
How Sedgefield played
The course firmed up late in the day, making play slightly more difficult. The slight breeze also dried the course out, making for even faster greens.
The vibe
The crowd appeared larger than Thursday's, but most ventured into the shade when possible. Popular gathering places such as Margaritaville had steady streams of fans seeking refuge from the heat.
What they're saying
• “I met Kevin (Streelman) last spring in Phoenix at the Waste Management. I've talked to him a little bit; seems like a very nice guy, soft-spoken. It will probably help me out a little bit, and I think that will be a lot of fun.” – Smalley on a Duke alumni pairing with Streelman.
• “I wouldn't say it was a little bit short, it was a lot short. Obviously very disappointing and I’m looking forward to getting back and getting some work in. If anything, it's just motivating at this point.” – Rickie Fowler after missing the cut and missing the FedEx Cup playoffs.
• “So far, so good for sure. Objective No. 1 is to make it to the playoffs, but two, if you're playing well this week there's no point limiting yourself to that kind of thinking…. Winning would go a long way to kind of feel like you can compete in the playoffs.” – Justin Rose, who is 9 under.
• “I've had all year to play better and to be in a much better position than I'm in now, so throwing a lot of pressure onto two rounds of golf to get to the 125 would be silly. I'm glad that I'm in for the weekend, I'm glad that I'm not that far off the leaders.” – Tommy Fleetwood.
• “The fact that (good golf is) showing up now, this is more me, you know what I'm saying? This is how I feel like I should play more often. Like I said, a weird year, year and a half. It's nice to see some good scores.” – Scott Piercy after shooting 64-66.
