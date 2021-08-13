Wyndham Championship update: Russell Henley picks up more shots on the field after second-round 64

2. Webb Simpson is again in contention thanks to his second straight 65. Simpson is going for his second Wyndham Championship title and is attacking the course better than anybody.

3. It might have been hotter on Friday than on Thursday as the heat and humidity hung in the air for the entire second round.

Shot of the day

Xinjun Zhang made a hole-in-one on No. 12, which was playing 221 yards. Zhang, who failed to make the cut, shot even par on Friday to finish at 2 under.

Stat of the day

All four ACC schools in North Carolina have had winners in Greensboro: Duke, Mike Souchak; North Carolina, Davis Love III and Raymond Floyd; N.C. State, Carl Pettersson; and Wake Forest, Lanny Wadkins, Scott Hoch and Simpson.

About the leaders

For about two hours, Russell Henley, who had one of the latest tee times Friday, fell out of the lead but got it back together and has put distance between himself and the field. Henley, the first-round leader after a 62, followed with a 64 and is 14 under. He had made 13 birdies and an eagle with just one bogey.