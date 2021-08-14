Wyndham Championship update: Russell Henley will take three-shot lead into final round

GREENSBORO — A look ahead to the final round of the Wyndham Championship and a recap of Saturday's third round.
Leaderboard
1. Russell Henley -15
2. Tyler McCumber -12
T3. Branden Grace -11
T3. Roger Sloan -11
T3. Kevin Kisner -11
T3. Kevin Na -11
T3. Scott Piercy -11
T3. Rory Sabbatini -11
Three things about Sunday
1. Russell Henley has taken a lot of the suspense out of the tournament thanks to three outstanding days of golf. He’ll have to handle the pressure of holding the lead on a Sunday.
2. Final-round tee times will be much earlier than normal because of expectations on weather later in the day. Tee times, featuring threesomes and the use of the Nos. 1 and 10 tees, will begin at 7 a.m., and the final group will tee off at 9 a.m. Among the last groups off No. 1: Piercy and Sabbatini with Adam Scott at 8:50 a.m.; Sloan, Kisner and Na at 9:01 a.m.; and Henley, McCumber and Grace at 9:12 a.m.
3. After heavy rain fell Saturday night in Greensboro, the course will be softer. With light wind, a 59 could be in play.
Three things about Saturday
1. Webb Simpson finally hit a wall at the Wyndham Championship as he fell out of contention. He shot even par and is at 10 under, five shots back. He did make a nice chip-in for par on 18 after making a mess of his chip.
2. Grace and Sloan made serious jumps up the leaderboard each shooting 64s. Along with Scott, who also shot 64, those three had the best rounds of the day.
3. It seemed as if golfers were playing a little faster toward the end of the round as dark clouds circled over Sedgefield Country Club. But play was never halted.
About the leaders
Henley is doing everything right, leading after each of the first three rounds as he tries for his fourth PGA Tour win. Henley will try to become the first wire-to-wire winner here since Brandt Snedeker did it in 2018. McCumber, 30, the son of former PGA Tour golfer Mark McCumber, will be trying to win his first PGA Tour tournament.
How Sedgefield played
Another hot day meant more birdies on a fast and firm course. The winds came up slightly in the late afternoon but nothing that was persistent.
The vibe
It appeared that the 15,000 limit on fans was reached by midday on Saturday. Another day of heat and humidity didn’t slow the fans down one bit.
Stat of the day
Three golfers this season – Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen and Sam Burns – had outright leads after three rounds but failed to win.
What they're saying
• “I have nothing to lose so I’ll go right at most the pins because if I don’t shoot 62 I can’t win.” – Will Zalatoris, who needs to win to make the FedEx Cup playoffs next week.
• “The game's felt good. Sometimes it just has to come down to do or die to actually find it. I don't know why it's so hard other weeks of the year, you can't fake that mindset, but this is what it is. It's like qualifying this week for me, so I've got to get it done.” – Scott on fighting to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs.
• “It was a perfect ending to a very weird day, very frustrating day. I had the position to shoot 4, 5 under again and just didn't get it done. Just frustrated, but it's always nice to birdie 17 and par 18." – Simpson after his chip-in at 18.
• “I'm back to a really good form. I didn't play well last week, but it was just a crazy week. I struggled in the spring just getting my ball-striking, any confidence in it. Played in some crazy weather with some big numbers and just kept missing cuts and you can't ever get any momentum if you're not playing all four days.” – Kisner.
• “It's an awkward situation to be in, but it's one that's going to be fun to go out there and try and practice all the good habits that you have to do when you win golf tournaments.” – Justin Rose on trying to do enough to make FedEx Cup playoffs on the final day of the regular season.
