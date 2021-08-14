Wyndham Championship update: Russell Henley will take three-shot lead into final round

The vibe

It appeared that the 15,000 limit on fans was reached by midday on Saturday. Another day of heat and humidity didn’t slow the fans down one bit.

Stat of the day

Three golfers this season – Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen and Sam Burns – had outright leads after three rounds but failed to win.

What they're saying

• “I have nothing to lose so I’ll go right at most the pins because if I don’t shoot 62 I can’t win.” – Will Zalatoris, who needs to win to make the FedEx Cup playoffs next week.

• “The game's felt good. Sometimes it just has to come down to do or die to actually find it. I don't know why it's so hard other weeks of the year, you can't fake that mindset, but this is what it is. It's like qualifying this week for me, so I've got to get it done.” – Scott on fighting to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

• “It was a perfect ending to a very weird day, very frustrating day. I had the position to shoot 4, 5 under again and just didn't get it done. Just frustrated, but it's always nice to birdie 17 and par 18." – Simpson after his chip-in at 18.