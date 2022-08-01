Wyndham Championship's place on 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule means it will grow in importance

The Wyndham Championship will retain its early-August position on the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule as the final of 44 regular-season events, but more will be at stake than ever in the chase for the Sam Snead Cup.

The PGA Tour announced a reduction in the size of its playoff field beginning with that season, from 125 to 70, in June. That means that the 2023 Wyndham will be the last chance for a more select field of golfers to qualify for the Tour's three-week playoff season that will follow the visit to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

The Wyndham, beginning Thursday and closing the 2021-22 Tour regular season, also will be the final opportunity for golfers to earn a place in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings and to share in a $20 million bonus pool, doubled from the current season.

What you need to know about the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule, announced Monday:

About the Wyndham

Aug. 3-6, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Key dates

Masters: April 6-9.

April 6-9. Wells Fargo Championship: May 4-7, returning to Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club.

May 4-7, returning to Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club. PGA Championship: May 18-21, Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y.

May 18-21, Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. U.S. Open: June 15-18, Los Angeles Country Club (North Course).

June 15-18, Los Angeles Country Club (North Course). Open Championship: July 20-23, Royal Liverpool, England.

July 20-23, Royal Liverpool, England. Tour Championship: Aug. 24-27.

What's new

The FedEx Cup playoffs, a three-tournament stretch starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, will include only the top 70 golfers in the first event rather than the traditional 125. Fifty golfers will move on to the BMW Championship, with the field remaining at 30 for the Tour Championship.

With LIV Golf, financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, posing some form of threat, many PGA Tour purses will grow. Among them: Tournament of Champions, from $8.2 milllion in 2022 to $15 million; the Genesis Invitational (hosted by Tiger Woods), the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial (hosted by Jack Nicklaus), all from $12 million to $20 million; Players, from $20 million to $25 million; and FedEx St. Jude and BMW championships, from $15 million to $20 million.

The Wyndham Championship, offering $7.3 million this week, will rise to $7.6 million in 2023.

Bonus pool totals: $75 million for the FedEx Cup, $20 million for the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 (determined at the end of the Wyndham), $50 million for the Player Impact Program.

Notable

First 2022-23 event: Fortinet Championship, Sept. 15-18

First 2023 event: Tournament of Champions, Jan. 5-8.

Super weekend: The Phoenix Open, Feb. 9-12, in Scottsdale, Ariz., will end on the same day as Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

The Tour will shift to a calendar-year format in 2024. Golfers outside of the top 70 will compete in FedEx Cup points events late in 2023 to secure playing status for 2024.

International, no-cut events, to be announced, will be added for fall 2023 for the Tour's top 50 in points.

