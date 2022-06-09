Wyndham executive tournament director Mark Brazil applauds PGA Tour stance on LIV Golf Tour

GREENSBORO — There’s been plenty of conversation regarding the new LIV Golf Tour, in which golfers from the PGA Tour have jumped at the chance for the guaranteed money of the Saudi-backed tour.

Mark Brazil, who for the past 21 years has run the Wyndham Championship, isn't sugarcoating which ide he’s on.

“I’m so happy the Tour has taken a strong stance and is kicking them all out and getting rid of them,” Brazil said in an interview on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club. “The (PGA Tour) needs to do that, and we’ll see what happens with the majors.”

PGA Tour golfers Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia, former Wyndham champions, will not be allowed to play PGA Tour tournaments after agreeing to play on the LIV Tour. Dustin Johnson and Kevin Na, who reached a six-player playoff in last year's Wyndham, have given up their PGA Tour memberships.

“I will say this about the money,” Brazil said of the billions of dollars the Saudi government has thrown around to make the LIV Tour a reality. “It’s dirty money that the regime is using to try and sports wash their reputation of being killers of a Washington Post journalist and 81 gay men. Those are just some of the things we know about. What about the things we don’t know?

“And their disrespect of women is another thing. Who wants to be a part of that?”

Brazil traveled to the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, as he has done for years, to recruit golfers for the Wyndham Championship but to also talk with Jay Monahan, the commissioner of the PGA Tour.

“I went to the Memorial for that and meeting with Jay and his top guys to find out what’s going on,” Brazil said. “And they are doing the right thing and exactly what they have to do, and that’s be strong.”

Brazil said he told Monahan a story about a few fringe PGA Tour golfers who are young and up-and-coming and are looking for sponsor’s exemptions into the Wyndham Championship.

“I told them a story that I’ve talked to a couple of young players who I’m considering giving a sponsor’s exemption to. But I told them if you have any inclination of wanting to play on the LIV Golf Tour you can forget about it,” Brazil said. “I’m not giving those guys a sponsor’s exemption.”

Brazil said what the PGA Tour doles out to local charities at each one of its tournaments is something that needs to be in the forefront.

“I hate that all of this is happening, because the PGA Tour has done such a wonderful job if you look at how much money has been given to charity,” Brazil said. “There’s some tournaments that are giving $10 and $11 million in charity, so I don’t think the LIV Tour will affect those numbers at all.”

Brazil said he’s not upset with the golfers who have left the PGA Tour for the no-cut tournaments and the appearance fee money.

“I’m not mad at my friends who decided to take the money,” Brazil said. “I’m disappointed and I wish it hadn’t happen. I’m glad that Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy have spoken out and are in favor of the tour.”

Bobby Powell, the new Wyndham tournament director, agreed with Brazil that the Wyndham field will take shape nicely as golfers try and gear up for the FedEx Cup playoffs. The Wyndham Championship is the final regular-season tournament Aug. 4-7.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it won’t affect our field, because we are going to lose Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia and guys like Louis Oosthuizen,” Brazil said.

A plaque on the right side of the rough on hole No. 10 signifies the shot Reed hit in a playoff in 2013 to beat Jordan Spieth for his first Tour victory. His shot through the trees landed 6 feet from the cup, and he made birdie to beat Spieth.

Brazil was asked if the plaque might be removed.

“I don’t think so, because that’s part of history,” Brazil said. “We won’t do something like that and go to that extreme.”

Brazil said that the PGA Tour is making an honest effort to increase purses, and so has the Wyndham Championship. Last year’s total purse totaled $6.4 million, and this year it’s up to $7.3 million.

“We’ve had an increase of $900,000 and the TV money has helped, so the Tour is looking after its events,” Brazil said.

Brazil was asked whether the LIV Golf Tour can be compared to the USFL, which in the 1980s tried to compete head-to-head with the NFL.

“It’s sort of like that, or the ABA,” Brazil said. “History says that it will fizzle out.”

