GREENSBORO – It’s not déjà vu for Russell Henley. Or maybe it is at the Wyndham Championship.

Henley followed up his outstanding Thursday round with a sol-id 4 under 66 on Friday at Sedgefield Country Club and is in the lead halfway through the 84th edition of one of the longest PGA Tour tournaments on the schedule.

Henley had a two-stroke lead in the early afternoon of the sec-ond round with the afternoon wave about midway through their rounds.

The 34-year-old former Georgia golfer has four victories in his career and has put himself in great position to win another tournament.

“I think my putting's been really solid,” he said. “I haven't looked at the stats. My putting's been good and I feel like my approach game when I'm in the fairway has been pretty good.”

Henley also was playing very good in 2021 and was in command of the tournament until he fal-tered on the back nine on Sunday.

He has admitted to thinking about that tournament but not too much.

“I was leading the tournament through 10 holes,” he said. “I birdied 10 on Sunday and felt like I was in control of the tournament. I had a couple three-putts, missed a couple short ones and a couple bad swings on the back and missed out on the playoff by one shot.

“It definitely stings to kind of lose it right there because I played so well the first 60 holes or whatever.”

With the course soft and the greens rolling over the weekend it will be up to Henley to contin-ue to make birdies.

“I've got to play all 72 holes,” Henley said. “It's just hard to do, hard to finish it off, but I'm ex-cited hopefully for another good weekend.”

Lucas Glover in contention

PGA Tour veteran Lucas Glover, 43, is playing here for the 19th time in his career and has rounds of 66-64 and is 10 under heading to the weekend.

The former Clemson star had a tie for sixth in 2006 and a sev-enth-place showing in 2010 for his two best finishes.

He comes into this week at 112th on the FedEx Cup points list but says there is no pressure to get to the playoffs.

“Same as always,” he said. “If you play great, you get to play next week. If you don't, you get to go home for a few weeks. It's a win-win for me. I played so poorly early in the year, I was gone so much, and I hadn't seen much of my family. So if I have to go home, that's all right with me. If not, I'd love to play next week.”

Canada’s Adam Svensson rolling it nicely

Adam Svensson, who followed up his 63 on Thursday with a 67 on Friday, has one PGA Tour win and is looking for another.

He’s at 10 under heading into the weekend.

“I’m just I’m hitting it better,” he said. “I think just the confidence in me hitting it solid this week and that goes into other aspects of the game. That's pretty much it.”

J.T. Poston ready to make more birdies

J.T. Poston heads into this weekend looking to win his second Wyndham Championship. Even though the rain has moved out the course will still be soft, something Poston expects.

Poston, the 2019 champion, has shot 65-68 and is at 7 under for the tournament.

“The greens are rolling really good,” he said. “They're fast, so if you're above the hole, it makes it a little trickier. But they're rolling so pure, guys are going to be able to make putts if you hit it in the right spots. The softness is just going to pretty much let it play like a birdie-fest.”

Mixed reviews on Sedgefield

Sam Ryder and Matt Wallace had different takes on Sedgefield Country Club, a Donald Ross design that has the crowned greens as one of its only defense.

“It's a great course, great community,” Ryder said. “The greens are always really good, very familiar grass. You know, grain, the grain is something that, you know, it's innate for me to read it and be used to it. So I do like it.”

“I don't like this golf course,” he said bluntly. “Because the runoffs are just absolutely ridicu-lous and it's just not fun to play. Hit a shot out of the rough on the last (hole), and it landed on the front and runs backwards 40 yards. Like, it's just not great. Yeah, I shouldn't be in the rough, but it's difficult to hit the fairway all the time, especially like this.”

Todd Lewis feels at home

Todd Lewis, who graduated from UNC Greensboro in 1989, is happy to be close to home this week as a longtime announcer at The Golf Channel. Lewis, who was born and raised in Reidsville, goes to a lot of tournaments but this one means a little more.

“It’s just home for me,” Lewis said on Friday.

Lewis, who worked for WXII in Winston-Salem before the Golf Chanel, played a couple of tournaments in high school at Sedgefield.

“That was a long time ago,” he said.

As for doing his job this week he’s well aware of the tension the golfers are feeling as they try to get to the playoffs as well as keep their PGA Tour cards.

“I could sense on Monday and Tuesday from them that it’s a big week,” he said. “So that’s just added to the vibe this week, but it’s been a lot of fun for me to here. I haven’t worked this tournament in a while.”

Wyndham Championship extras

The three Duke graduates in the field – Alex Smalley, Adam Long and Kevin Streelman – all received gifts from Duke coach Jamie Green earlier this week. Green couldn’t make it out to Sedgefield because he’s recruiting in Arkansas. “You can never have enough Duke gear,” Streelman said. “That was nice of coach to do that.”…