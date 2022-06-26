Zahorodny, Welsh take titles in 36th Ultimate Runner held at the Bob Sosnik Track at Hanes Park

Wil Zahorodny of High Point won his fourth Ultimate Runner title in the last five years on Saturday night at Bob Sosnik Track at Hanes Park.

Zahorodny, an assistant cross country coach and head track coach at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, wound up winning four of five events. He won his heats in the mile, 400, 800 and 100 meters and finished third in the 5K.

Chandler Welsh, 21, was the winner of the women’s division with Maddie Hunter second and Jackie Wilson third.

For Zahorodny, 32, he said it was unfortunate that defending champion Brandon Hudgins had to pull out before Saturday with an injury.

“In the mile you just kind of feel who is around you and how they might approach it,” Zahorodny said about his strategy. “You don’t want to use everything you have in that first mile.”

By winning four of the five events he scored seven points to just beat out 17-year-old Joseph Petersen, who was second with nine points. Petersen was second in all four events that Zahorodny won, but Petersen won the 5K in a time in a time of 18:21.7.

Caleb Bayne was third with 14 points and Connor Rudel was fourth with 38 points.

“I love this,” Zahorodny said about why he keeps coming back. “I was a middle-distance runner in college (at UNC Wilmington) so this is the only time all year I get to actually race on a track. I sign up the first day that you can and I train for this so I can be ready.”

The Ultimate Runner, directed and co-founded by Sandy Wetherhold, has a field every year of about 100 runners. This was the 36th straight year of the Ultimate Runner. The Twin City Track Club puts on the race and is the main sponsor.

In this year’s field again was Dan Besse, 67, who ran in his 31st straight Ultimate Runner and 91-year-old Dick Rosen of Greensboro became the oldest participant.

Rosen said he decided to give the Ultimate Runner a try because he was confident he could finish it.

“I thought it would be fun, and I’m fortunate to be able to get around to complete the course,” Rosen said. “They were kind of enough to accept my entry.”

David Shannon, 65, is another longtime competitor in the Ultimate Runner and loves every aspect of it.

"There's just something about this where it's a community event and it's right here in the heart of Winston-Salem," Shannon said. "And I like how the heats are set up where you are running with others who are of equal ability. And it's fun."

Race participant Neil Amato of Durham, a former copy editor at the Winston-Salem Journal, contributed to this report.

