Standing Tall

In light of the events of Sept. 11, we have decided to come together as one nation. The world is expecting us to strike with force, but we should stand tall and show that we are better than that. To fight force with force would just show that we are no better than anyone else. I attended church Sept. 15 for the first time in I don't know how many years; the sermon really touched my heart. The pastor said that the devil was behind this and this is a test of our faith. If we stand together and stay strong, the nation as a whole triumphs.

We do not need another world war. We have lost enough lives over the many wars. My grandfather was a merchant marine and was lucky to come back alive. We do not need to call up the reserves or call our men and sons to war. We need to stand as one faith and one nation under God, and that will show the world that force is not in our playbook.

We have already won the battle by not immediately retaliating. This should prove to the world that we stand as a community united under the flag. We will prove that we do not need to fight and lose more lives needlessly. Trust in God and we shall overcome.

— LAURA LEE SZELAZEK, Winston-Salem