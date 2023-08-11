2 Michael Lorenzen threw a complete-game no-hitter in his second start with the Phillies after being traded by the Tigers. The only other player in the modern era to accomplish the same feat is Dan Cardwell, who threw a no-hitter in his first start with the Cubs in 1960 after being traded by Philadelphia.
