State and Local Briefs

The sheriff's office said it had been called after a livestock owner reported finding several dead animals over the weekend. The department said that 11 goats were likely killed on Saturday afternoon. That number includes five baby goats that died.

Authorities are still seeking information about the deaths.

Deputies have asked anyone with information to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463 or the sheriff's office at 336-318-6699.

Rare coins found on Outer Banks to be displayed at museum

HATTERAS VILLAGE — A museum in North Carolina plans to exhibit a collection of coins that were found on the Outer Banks. The coins date as far back 221 BC and originated in places as far away as Spain and Egypt.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the 55 coins are currently kept in a back room of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum

Depending on state funding, there are also plans to create an app that displays each coin the history behind it.

The late William Sell and his wife, Catherine, of Pennsylvania collected the coins over decades. They walked the Hatteras Island beaches while vacationing there from 1939 to 2001. They picked up "things that looked curious."