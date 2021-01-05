State and Local Briefs

Police: Man used slur, threatened to shoot fast-food worker
HICKORY — A North Carolina man used a racial slur and threatened to shoot a juvenile employee at a fast-food restaurant, police said Tuesday.
The Hickory Police Department says in a news release on Tuesday that 53-year-old Jimmy Mott of Newton called the management at the local Zaxby's to complain after leaving the drive-through, using the slur and threatening to shoot the worker he had dealt with as he ordered food on Sunday.
The news release didn't reveal the juvenile worker's identity or his age.
Mott turned himself into police, who charged him with ethnic intimidation. Mott was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and it's not known if he has an attorney.
Ethnic intimidation in North Carolina is a Class 1 misdemeanor. It prohibits assaulting or threatening a person, or damaging their property because of their race, color, religion, nationality or country of origin. It can carry a jail sentence of up to 120 days and a fine determined to be appropriate by a judge.
Police: Nearly a dozen goats have been shot and killed
RAMSEUR — Police in North Carolina say they're investigating after nearly a dozen goats were shot and killed.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the incident occurred in the Ramseur area in Randolph County.
The sheriff's office said it had been called after a livestock owner reported finding several dead animals over the weekend. The department said that 11 goats were likely killed on Saturday afternoon. That number includes five baby goats that died.
Authorities are still seeking information about the deaths.
Deputies have asked anyone with information to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463 or the sheriff's office at 336-318-6699.
Rare coins found on Outer Banks to be displayed at museum
HATTERAS VILLAGE — A museum in North Carolina plans to exhibit a collection of coins that were found on the Outer Banks. The coins date as far back 221 BC and originated in places as far away as Spain and Egypt.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the 55 coins are currently kept in a back room of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum
Depending on state funding, there are also plans to create an app that displays each coin the history behind it.
The late William Sell and his wife, Catherine, of Pennsylvania collected the coins over decades. They walked the Hatteras Island beaches while vacationing there from 1939 to 2001. They picked up "things that looked curious."
Some of the coins could have been lost in a shipwreck, separated from pirates' loot or left as part of a ship's ballast that was scooped up from a distant shore.