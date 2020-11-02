State and Local Briefs

Buses offer free

trips to polls

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority will offer toll-free trips to the polls on Election Day in an effort to encourage people to vote.

The Bus2Vote effort will provide information on which routes to take to and from the polls.

Bus2Vote route information will be available at the Campbell Transportation Center on Fifth Street downtown, and on Facebook and Twitter.

People can call 336-727-2000 to start planning a trip.

Wesley Young

Rock slide, fallen

trees shut Parkway

ASHEVILLE — A rock slide and fallen trees caused by Tropical Storm Zeta have closed portions of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that more than 20 miles of the parkway were closed north of Asheville on Monday morning.

The closed portions of road are between Mount Mitchell north to Buck Creek Gap Overlook. Officials have not said when the road will fully reopen.

The Associated Press