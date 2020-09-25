State and Local Briefs

No one has been arrested, and the man, Harvey Pitts, is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, Winston-Salem police were called at 2:05 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of North Chestnut Street on a report of a shooting. Officers found Pitts alone in his apartment with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. Pitts told police that he was at the Cash Points ATM machine at Northside Shopping Center in 3500 block of North Patterson Avenue when he was shot.

He told officers that he was taken to his apartment by someone he didn't know in a vehicle. Pitts was taken to a local hospital by EMS and is being treated.

Winston-Salem police said they are investigating the shooting and that there is no additional information.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about this shooting to call the police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People can also contact Crime Stoppers through Facebook at its page, Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

— Michael Hewlett

