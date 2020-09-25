State and Local Briefs

Man faces 52 counts
of sexual exploitation
A Walkertown man has been arrested after investigators found more than 500 photographs and 150 videos of child pornography at his home, authorities said.
John Marvin Newsome Jr., 37, was charged with 21 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 31 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Newsome was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set $1.5 million, the sheriff's office said. Newsome is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.
Before Newsome was arrested, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was downloading child pornography from the internet and uploading it to the internet, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators executed a warrant at Newsome's home in the 3100 block of Old Hollow Road and found the pornographic material, the sheriff's office said.
— John Hinton
Man was shot at
ATM, police say
A Winston-Salem man was shot while he was at an ATM machine at the Northside Shopping Center early Friday, Winston-Salem police said.
No one has been arrested, and the man, Harvey Pitts, is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a news release, Winston-Salem police were called at 2:05 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of North Chestnut Street on a report of a shooting. Officers found Pitts alone in his apartment with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. Pitts told police that he was at the Cash Points ATM machine at Northside Shopping Center in 3500 block of North Patterson Avenue when he was shot.
He told officers that he was taken to his apartment by someone he didn't know in a vehicle. Pitts was taken to a local hospital by EMS and is being treated.
Winston-Salem police said they are investigating the shooting and that there is no additional information.
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about this shooting to call the police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People can also contact Crime Stoppers through Facebook at its page, Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."
— Michael Hewlett
Authorities: Hanging Rock
park ranger assaulted
An arrest has been made after a man allegedly ran over a park ranger at Hanging Rock Park on Sept. 6, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Kennan James Foster, 44, of Greensboro, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, fleeing the scene to elude arrest, driving a motor vehicle inside a pedestrian-only section of a state park, and failure to render aid to an injured person.
Park officials said Ranger Eryn Staib was on duty when she heard a motorcycle on one of the trails. She briefly spoke to the rider who then allegedly ran her over.
The crime happened in the lower cascades. Staib’s injuries were minor and she has since returned to work.
Foster was charged on Sept. 17 and taken into custody on Sept. 21.
Foster has posted bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30.
— WGHP/FOX8
Churches team up to
provide food, masks
Two churches are teaming up to hold a “Community Drive-Thru Feeding” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on the campus of Whole Man Ministries at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.
This will be Whole Man Ministries’ fifth drive-thru food giveaway, but this time the church will team up with Center Grove Church in Clemmons to provide food, masks, toys and household goods for people in need.
Bishop Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries said he was grateful to receive the call from Pastor Steve Corts of Center Grove Church regarding this partnership, saying that, like himself, Corts has seen the unusual circumstances facing families today and wants to help.
Whole Man Ministries is a predominantly black church, and Center Grove Church is a predominantly white church.
Whole Man Ministries expects to feed about 1,000 people.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while members from both churches serve them food boxes, face masks and various goods.
— Fran Daniel
