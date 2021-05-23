State and local briefs

Man accused of trafficking in meth
Lexington police arrested a man Thursday after he was accused of possessing slightly more than 15 ounces of methamphetamines, court records show.
Brandon Ramon Pringle, 43, of Moore Drive in Lexington, is charged with trafficking in meth, according to an arrest warrant. Pringle was being held Saturday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $7,500, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Pringle is scheduled to appear in court on June 29, according to a court record.
— John Hinton
2nd inmate dies after being found unresponsive
CHARLOTTE — An inmate at a county jail was found unconscious and declared dead Saturday, authorities said.
Mecklenburg County jail medical staff performed CPR on John Davin Haley, 41, who was found in his cell Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Garry McFadden.
He was declared dead 15 minutes later, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Haley is the second inmate to die after being found unresponsive at the jail in the city’s Uptown neighborhood in about a week. Karon Golightly, 20, was found unresponsive May 14 and declared dead at a nearby hospital a short time later.
The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate Haley’s death, and the Mecklenburg County medical examiner will determine the cause, McFadden said.
“All preliminary reports indicate suicide,” according to the sheriff’s statement.
Haley was indicted in 2018 on a charge related to the destruction of a National Park Service vehicle on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County, federal court records show.
— The Associated Press
Mother arrested on murder charge in daughter’s death
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina woman was arrested on a murder charge after investigators found the remains of her 4-year-old daughter in their Charlotte home, police said Saturday.
Malikah Diane Bennett, 31, was charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury and felony concealing a death, the Charlotte Observer reported.
Police found the girl’s remains on Friday after learning that she hadn’t been seen in several months, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
“During the initial investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved,” the release says.
Police didn’t immediately release the child’s name or specify how investigators believe she was killed.
— The Associated Press
Officials: Airplane crashes with two aboard
WINTERVILLE — Federal authorities are investigating after an airplane with two people aboard crashed in North Carolina, a National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said Sunday.
The preliminary information reported to the board was that the two people were killed when the Flight Design CTSW airplane crashed near Winterville, North Carolina, just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Holloway referred questions about the two people to local authorities in Pitt County. A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to an email Sunday.
“At this early stage of an investigation, NTSB does not state a cause but will only provide factual information when available,” Holloway wrote in an email.
An NTSB investigator arrived at the crash site Sunday afternoon to begin investigating, Holloway said.
“It is extremely early in the investigation and one of the investigator’s priorities will be to begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft,” he wrote. “Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records.
Winterville is about 7 miles south of Greenville, N.C.
— The Associated Press
Man gets probation for pretending to be federal agent
WILMINGTON — A North Carolina man was sentenced on Friday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine for impersonating a federal agent.
Allen David Reinemund, 58, of Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in February to impersonating a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent after a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding.
Reinemund told the trooper he “was on the job” in an effort to avoid a speeding ticket, prosecutors said in a news release. The trooper ultimately arrested him.
Reinemund later showed Wake County prosecutors a photograph of a ballistic vest bearing his name in an attempt to have his state criminal charges dismissed, the news release says.
When investigators searched Reinemund’s home, they found and seized a government badge, a ballistic vest and other law enforcement paraphernalia, according to prosecutors.
— The Associated Press
Man charged with bail scheme
RALEIGH — A North Carolina man bailed an inmate out of a Macon County jail twice using expired power of attorney paperwork, state officials said.
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in a news release that Carol Dean Moore, 59, of Sylva, is charged with two counts of obstructing justice and one count of obtaining property by false pretense.
According to the arrest warrant, Moore received $600 from the inmate for his bail bond services. The offense occurred on Jan. 10, the news release said.
Macon County sheriff’s deputies arrested Moore on May 20. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 3. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.
— The Associated Press