State and Local Briefs

Deputies look for suspect who got away in chase

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were looking Tuesday evening for a suspect who eluded them in a vehicle chase on U.S. 52, authorities said.

The incident started around 4 p.m. when a deputy saw a vehicle's driver violating a state traffic law, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. The driver then refused to stop, resulting in the deputy in a patrol car chasing that driver's vehicle.

The chase started on U.S. 52 South, moved into Davidson County and then headed back on U.S. 52 North at high speeds through traffic, the sheriff's office said. Deputies then chased the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 40 East.

The pursing deputies then lost sight of the suspect's vehicle because it was traveling at a high rate of speed amid heavy traffic on I-40, the sheriff's office said. Winston-Salem police saw the suspect's vehicle, and deployed their tire-deflation devices to stop the vehicle.

The suspect them jumped out of the car and ran down a field, the sheriff's office said. Deputies recovered the vehicle, and used a drone and a police dog to search for the suspect.

"We don't believe there is a threat to the general public," the sheriff's office said.