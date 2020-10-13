State and Local Briefs

Deputies look for suspect who got away in chase
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were looking Tuesday evening for a suspect who eluded them in a vehicle chase on U.S. 52, authorities said.
The incident started around 4 p.m. when a deputy saw a vehicle's driver violating a state traffic law, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. The driver then refused to stop, resulting in the deputy in a patrol car chasing that driver's vehicle.
The chase started on U.S. 52 South, moved into Davidson County and then headed back on U.S. 52 North at high speeds through traffic, the sheriff's office said. Deputies then chased the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 40 East.
The pursing deputies then lost sight of the suspect's vehicle because it was traveling at a high rate of speed amid heavy traffic on I-40, the sheriff's office said. Winston-Salem police saw the suspect's vehicle, and deployed their tire-deflation devices to stop the vehicle.
The suspect them jumped out of the car and ran down a field, the sheriff's office said. Deputies recovered the vehicle, and used a drone and a police dog to search for the suspect.
"We don't believe there is a threat to the general public," the sheriff's office said.
The agency didn't provide a description of the suspect's vehicle that deputies pursued nor of the suspect.
No further information was available Tuesday night.
John Hinton
No injuries in wreck on U.S. 52
A multi-vehicle traffic crash Tuesday on U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem resulted in no serious injuries, but it delayed traffic on the highway for 45 minutes, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police arrived at 9:06 p.m. at the crash scene, which involved several vehicles on the highway between exit 111 at 28th Street and exit 112 at Akron Drive, police said. The crash's impact caused one vehicle to overturn.
City firefighters and emergency-medical technicians determined that none of the drivers or passengers sustained serious injuries, police said.
Officers are investigating the incident.
John Hinton
VP candidates to visit NC
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville Thursday, the campaign announced Tuesday.
Details of times and locations were unavailable.
Harris’s visit will come the same day President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an afternoon rally in Greenville. It’s also the first day of early voting across the state.
It will be Harris’s second visit to North Carolina in three weeks. She was in Raleigh on Sept. 28. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, was in Greensboro Oct. 2.
For Trump, it will be his sixth trip to the state since speaking to Republican convention delegates in Charlotte on Aug. 24. Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Johnston County on Friday.
Charlotte Observer
Belk launches same-day delivery option
Belk launched Tuesday a same-day delivery service connected to its website at www.Belk.com.
However, the order must be placed online before 2 p.m. for delivery by 9 p.m. Orders placed after 2 p.m. will be delivered the next day.
The order and delivery will be fulfilled by a Belk personal shopper directly to a customer's door.
Same-day delivery is available on select merchandise for a $9.95 fee on orders of at least $49, and a $14.95 fee on orders under $49.
The retailer said qualifying items will be marked with a same-day delivery icon.
Earlier this year, Belk launched its contactless curbside pickup service, giving customers the option to place an order online or by mobile app, and then pick it up at the store within hours of the order being placed. Customers receive an additional 10% off those orders.
Richard Craver
