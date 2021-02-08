State and Local Briefs

Woman stabbed,
injured on East
17th Street
A woman was stabbed Sunday night in the 1200 block of East 17th Street, Winston-Salem Police said.
Ladeja Hackett, 22, exited a residence with her daughter to enter a friend’s vehicle, police said. A male subject, known by the victim, emerged from behind a nearby building and stabbed the victim in the head and shoulder area, police said. Hackett entered her friend’s vehicle to escape. While driving away, the suspect rammed the vehicle occupied by Hackett, her daughter and friend.
The victim’s injuries are not life threatening and the other occupants of the vehicle were not injured during the collision.
This remains an active, ongoing investigation, police said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Fire displaces
92-year-old
woman, family
A fire that apparently started in the basement of a house on Bethania-Rural Hall Road on Monday afternoon displaced a 92-year-old woman and other family members who live with her, reports showed.
Chris Vogler, assistant chief for the Forsyth County Fire Department, said the cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire appeared to have begun in the basement of the brick house at 2015 Bethania-Rural Hall Road. The house is owned by Darnella Frazier, an elderly woman who was alone in the house at the time but was able to get out safely.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. and was under control at 4:45 p.m. Tanya Frazier, the daughter of the homeowner, said she and her mother and some other family members who live in the house were waiting for American Red Cross assistance while they are displaced.
Firefighters rescued the family dog, Peter Parker “Petey” Frazier, from inside the house and presented him to Tanya Frazier.
The extent of damage to the house was not immediately known. Bethania-Rural Hall Road was blocked while firefighters put out the fire.
Two displaced
by fire at home
on Lansing Drive
A man and his mother were displaced from their home Monday night when a fire that may have started from a fuse box spread into the attic of their home at 5023 Lansing Drive, reports show.
Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said that the fire was called in about 5:55 p.m. and brought under control by 6:14 p.m.
DeShaun Robinson, who lives at the house with his mother, Delores Little, said that an old fuse box started smoking and apparently started a fire that made its way into the attic. Robinson said his mother was alone in the house when the fire started, and that he discovered it when he arrived home.
Robinson said he and his mother would be staying with a relative. Ramsey said the fire department had not officially determined the cause of the fire. No one was injured.