State and Local Briefs

Chris Vogler, assistant chief for the Forsyth County Fire Department, said the cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire appeared to have begun in the basement of the brick house at 2015 Bethania-Rural Hall Road. The house is owned by Darnella Frazier, an elderly woman who was alone in the house at the time but was able to get out safely.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. and was under control at 4:45 p.m. Tanya Frazier, the daughter of the homeowner, said she and her mother and some other family members who live in the house were waiting for American Red Cross assistance while they are displaced.

Firefighters rescued the family dog, Peter Parker “Petey” Frazier, from inside the house and presented him to Tanya Frazier.

The extent of damage to the house was not immediately known. Bethania-Rural Hall Road was blocked while firefighters put out the fire.

Two displaced

by fire at home

on Lansing Drive

A man and his mother were displaced from their home Monday night when a fire that may have started from a fuse box spread into the attic of their home at 5023 Lansing Drive, reports show.