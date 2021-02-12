State and local briefs

Prison gets another
round of vaccine doses
Inmates and staff members at Forsyth Correctional Center have received another round of coronavirus vaccinations, a state correction official said Friday.
The state prison at 307 Craft Drive received its allocation of vaccine this week, and its supply of doses for the previous week as well, said Todd Ishee, the state' commissioner of prisons.
Ishee didn't have the exact number of staff members and inmates who received the vaccine supplied to Forsyth Correctional.
Statistics regarding the number of its inmates and staff members who get vaccinated are part of Forsyth County's overall total of people getting vaccinated, a spokeswoman for the N.C Department of Health and Human Services has said.
At Forsyth Correctional, there are 190 inmates and 50 staff members, said John Bull, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.
As of Friday, there were 28,745 inmates and 13,800 staff members in the state's prisons, the division said.
— John Hinton
Greensboro man
charged in woman's
Feb. 4 shooting death
GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a Greensboro man in connection with a woman's shooting death earlier this month on Avalon Road.
Noland Lloyd Coles III, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of Fairview Street by officers with the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said Friday in a news release. Coles is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail on charges of first-degree murder, possession of firearm by a felon, felony breaking and entering, and first-degree kidnapping.
He is charged in the Feb. 4 death of 43-year-old Sanka Delayne Perry of Greensboro. Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. that day to the 300 block of Avalon Road and found Perry with injuries. Officials later confirmed Perry had been injured in a shooting.
— Lee Newspapers
Police: 12-year-old
shoots, kills intruder
GOLDSBORO — A man who forced his way into an apartment with an accomplice was fatally shot by a 12-year-old who was inside, according to authorities in North Carolina.
Goldsboro police said the incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when two masked people forced their way into the residence, demanded money and shot a 73-year-old woman. The 12-year-old shot at the intruders, causing them to flee, investigators said.
Police found Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro, at a nearby intersection suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Evidence suggests that he was one of the two intruders, police said.
The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
No information has been released regarding the second suspect.
No charges are expected to be filed against the 12-year-old.
Sheriff's office offers
Valentine's Day
'special' for exes
NASHVILLE — A North Carolina sheriff's office is giving people a chance on Valentine's Day weekend to show their former lovers they're still wanted by turning them in if they have outstanding warrants.
The Nash County Sheriff's Office is offering what it calls a "Valentine's Day Weekend Special," which it described as "a special too sweet to pass up."
The "offer" posted on its Facebook page includes what the sheriff's office described as a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur and a one-night minimum stay in "our luxurious (five-star) accommodations." It tops the offer with a special Valentine's dinner.
"Operators are standing by," says the post at the end, which includes a picture of a rose next to a set of handcuffs.
Some reactions to the post praised the idea as brilliant and hilarious, and one person suggested whoever came up with the idea deserves a raise. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports others did not find it funny. "Nothing like making a joke about people's freedom!!" one commenter posted.