State and Local Briefs

Teacher indicted on sex charges
A former teacher at Walkertown Middle School has been indicted on charges that she sexually abused three male students last year.
Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 33, of Belews Creek, was indicted on one count of statutory rape, one count of indecent liberties, two counts of sex act with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student. Kaczmarek was a teacher at Walkertown Middle at the time.
The offenses are alleged to have happened between Nov. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, the indictments said.
School administrators were notified of an investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office into allegations of inappropriate incidents that reportedly happened off Walkertown Middle School's campus, the school district said.
Kaczmarek was initially suspended pending an investigation into a separate and unrelated matter, the school system said. School officials declined to provide details of that investigation.
She has since been fired, according to the school system.
Kaczmarek had worked as a teacher with the school system since 2014, the school district has said.
Michael Hewlett
Police look for missing Kernersville man
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver Alert for a missing Kernersville man.
Elihu Henry Dreher Jr., 89, was last seen driving a white 2017 Ford Escape at 1:30 p.m. at the Cracker Barrel restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville, Winston-Salem police said. The vehicle's license plate number is HFC8985.
Dreher suffers from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment, the center said.
Dreher is described as a white man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, the center said. He has short grey hair and hazel eyes.
Dreher was last seen wearing a baseball camp, a maroon sweater and blue jeans, the center said.
Anyone with information about Dreher's whereabouts can call Winston Salem police at 336-773-7700.
John Hinton
Police: Search underway after suspect shoots at officer
HIGH POINT — Police in North Carolina say they are searching for a suspect who they say fired a gun at a High Point officer.
The Greensboro News & Record reported Tuesday that the officer had responded Monday afternoon to a report of multiple larcenies from motor vehicles.
Police said the officer knocked on the window of an Audi to speak with the driver. But police said the suspect refused to roll down the window down before opening the door and firing a handgun.
Police said the suspect fired at the officer's face and narrowly missed. The officer retreated behind his patrol car and returned fire.
Police said that another car picked up the suspect and fled. The incident remains under investigation.
The Associated Press
Police: Maryland murder suspect caught in North Carolina
RALEIGH — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at the couple's apartment in Maryland has been arrested in North Carolina.
Winston Hughes, 22, was taken into custody in Raleigh on Sunday, six days after officers were called to the couple's apartment in Chillum, Maryland regarding the shooting, the Prince George's County Police Department said in a statement Monday.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim, Fatima Kamara, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said their preliminary investigation shows Hughes shot Kamara during an argument. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Prince George's County.
It is not clear if Hughes had an attorney who could comment.
The Associated Press
