State and Local Briefs

Shooting at apartment complex on South Stratford
Winston-Salem Police were investigating a shooting Monday night in a small apartment complex on South Stratford Road.
Officers were called around 10 p.m. to Stratford Garden Apartments. They declined to release details on the shooting, saying they were very early in their investigation.
Police roped off part of the apartment complex with yellow tape and placed a half-dozen orange cones near a car parked in front of one of the units. The complex, at 2358 South Stratford Road, consists of three apartment buildings around a U-shaped parking lot.
Kim Swift, who lives in the complex, said she had been awakened by the sound of three or four gunshots fired in quick succession.
Wesley Young
Man charged with drug trafficking
A Kernersville man was charged with drug trafficking and other offenses on Friday, authorities said.
Markus Adrian Hill, 29, of Kernersville was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and with four counts of simple possession of controlled substances. Hill was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes and with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Hill was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $50,000. He has a court appearance Tuesday.
Wesley Young
Teen bicyclist dead after collision with car
CHARLOTTE — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the death of a 14-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Berryhill Road shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said Jaden Tyre Slade had stopped his bicycle at the intersection on Berryhill Road at a red light and intended to cross Freedom Drive.
An 81-year-old motorist on Freedom Drive was approaching the intersection with a green light for his direction of travel.
The driver said Slade pulled in front of him and he could not avoid the collision.
Investigators said Slade was crossing within a crosswalk but against the traffic signals and a pedestrian crossing signal indicating not to cross.
Slade died of his injuries on Sunday.
Associated Press
4 charged after body found in trunk
ROANOKE RAPIDS — Four North Carolina men are facing charges after a police officer who pulled their car over for speeding found a body in the trunk.
The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said a Roanoke Rapids police officer stopped the car around 1 a.m. Monday.
Authorities said the officer found the body of 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields of Roanoke Rapids in the trunk of the car.
Ralik Robinson, 22, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, 20, and Shantron Avondre Person, 20 all of Roanoke Rapids, and Deluntae Jaequon Squire, 23, of Halifax, were all arrested and charged with murder.
They are being held without bond and scheduled for court appearances on Wednesday.
Associated Press
Fisherman saved from sunken vessel off NC coast
ELIZABETH CITY — Coast Guard officials say man has been rescued from his sunken fishing vessel of the North Carolina coast.
Officials say the man was rescued Monday with the help of a good Samaritan about 20 miles southwest of Kitty Hawk.
Officials say watch standers at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial report from the father-in-law of a man whose 18-foot boat sunk at the mouth of Alligator River, near East Lake. At the time of the call, the man was on the bow of his sunken vessel.
Coast Guard crews from Elizabeth City responded to the incident, including an aircrew that directed a nearby vessel to the location of the sunken boat. The other vessel's crew were able to bring the man aboard and transfer him to emergency medical personnel waiting at the Alligator River marina.
The man, who was wearing a life jacket, was treated for hypothermia.
Associated Press
Va. Senate gathers under heightened security
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state lawmakers met under heightened security Monday amid concerns about possible civil unrest in state capitals in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Several gun-rights advocates came to Richmond on Monday, some of them heavily armed. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators in what's informally known as "Lobby Day."
Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organized appearance each year. Last year, tens of thousands of gun-rights activists from around the country flooded the Capitol and surrounding area in protest of a new Democratic majority's push to enact new gun restrictions.
This year they organized a series of caravans through the city decked out in pro-gun messages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gun laws have gotten much less attention this year and Democratic leaders have not prioritized gun legislation.
In comments to gun-control advocates Monday, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam urged them to stay "vigilant" and to continue working to elect lawmakers who support what the governor said were common-sense gun restrictions.