State and Local Briefs

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said a Roanoke Rapids police officer stopped the car around 1 a.m. Monday.

Authorities said the officer found the body of 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields of Roanoke Rapids in the trunk of the car.

Ralik Robinson, 22, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, 20, and Shantron Avondre Person, 20 all of Roanoke Rapids, and Deluntae Jaequon Squire, 23, of Halifax, were all arrested and charged with murder.

They are being held without bond and scheduled for court appearances on Wednesday.

Associated Press

Fisherman saved from sunken vessel off NC coast

ELIZABETH CITY — Coast Guard officials say man has been rescued from his sunken fishing vessel of the North Carolina coast.

Officials say the man was rescued Monday with the help of a good Samaritan about 20 miles southwest of Kitty Hawk.

Officials say watch standers at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial report from the father-in-law of a man whose 18-foot boat sunk at the mouth of Alligator River, near East Lake. At the time of the call, the man was on the bow of his sunken vessel.