State and local briefs

Carlie C’s becomes the third North Carolina EBT retailer, along with Walmart and Amazon, to be approved for online FNS purchases. Carlie C's is part of IGA and based in Dunn.

In May, North Carolina became one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for FNS, which will be retained after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Richard Craver

County ordered to reopen voting site

REIDSVILLE — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday which reopens a rural North Carolina voting site that was closed due to a coronavirus case reported at the location.

North Carolina's Democratic Party had sought the move after filing a lawsuit Thursday which said one of Rockingham County's four early voting locations was closed Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 test at the location. The lawsuit did not make clear if the positive case was a voter or a poll worker.

In the order, the judge said the plaintiffs and their members "are likely to sustain irreparable harm to the fundamental right to vote unless a temporary restraining order is issued." The order also said reopening the early voting site "outweighs any possible harm in preserving the status quo."