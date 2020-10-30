State and local briefs

Juvenile shot Thursday night in Winston-Salem
A young person was shot Thursday evening in the 200 block of Village Creek Court Winston-Salem, police said.
The juvenile, whose name and age were not made public, told police that someone fired a gun from a light-colored truck and fled.
The victim was taken to a hospital and was in serious but stable condition overnight. The juvenile is expected to recover, investigators said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the case. Anyone with information regarding this shooting or similar crimes is asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on the organization’s Facebook page.
Journal staff
Airbnb issues bans on one-night reservations over Halloween weekend
Airbnb has banned one-night reservations in North Carolina and nationwide over the Halloween weekend as part of an overall prohibition on parties at host residences.
Airbnb said Friday it "may take legal action against guests who violate Airbnb’s rules prohibiting parties."
The policy decision was made "amid concerns about a second wave of the (COVID-19) pandemic," Airbnb said.
"The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts’ homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties.
"This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in."
Airbnb will fully pay for the guest reimbursements, meaning hosts who have confirmed bookings canceled still receive payment.
Guests with reservations of two or more days this weekend have been required to attest that they understand the Airbnb rules on parties.
Richard Craver
DHHS approves online retailer Carlie C's for EBT food purchases
The N.C. Department of health and Human Services said Friday that state Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) participants will be able to purchase groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards at online retailer Carlie C’s.
It is a federal food assistance program that aids low-income families with buying the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. It also is known as the food stamps program.
“We want to make it easy for people to feed their families while practicing social distancing,” Tara Myers, DHHS' deputy secretary for Human Services, said in a statement.
Carlie C’s becomes the third North Carolina EBT retailer, along with Walmart and Amazon, to be approved for online FNS purchases. Carlie C's is part of IGA and based in Dunn.
In May, North Carolina became one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for FNS, which will be retained after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
Richard Craver
County ordered to reopen voting site
REIDSVILLE — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday which reopens a rural North Carolina voting site that was closed due to a coronavirus case reported at the location.
North Carolina's Democratic Party had sought the move after filing a lawsuit Thursday which said one of Rockingham County's four early voting locations was closed Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 test at the location. The lawsuit did not make clear if the positive case was a voter or a poll worker.
In the order, the judge said the plaintiffs and their members "are likely to sustain irreparable harm to the fundamental right to vote unless a temporary restraining order is issued." The order also said reopening the early voting site "outweighs any possible harm in preserving the status quo."
In response to a request by state Democrats to extend voting hours over the weekend, the judge said the site should open no later than 8 a.m. and remain open through 3 p.m. Saturday. Rockingham County elections officials also were ordered to post a notice on its website informing voters of the site's hours.
Early in-person voting in North Carolina is scheduled to end Saturday. Voters can currently cast ballots at any of the other three early voting sites in the county, but the lawsuit argues that the one that closed disproportionately affects registered Democrats who live in the area.
Rockingham County is home to nearly 62,000 registered voters. Like all North Carolina counties, its board has a Democratic majority reflecting the governor's party.
The county's deputy elections director, Kathy Clark, didn't immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.
The Associated Press
Health officials ease shutdown for church
CHARLOTTE — Health officials on Friday eased a shutdown of a North Carolina church where a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from a week-long event led to 181 cases and six deaths.
Mecklenburg County health officials announced the decision on the same day 35 new COVID-19 cases and one additional fatality were reported from the outbreak at The United House of Prayer for All People, The Charlotte Observer reported. The church was prohibited last weekend from holding in-person gatherings at its buildings after convocation events earlier this month resulted in the outbreak.
County officials have said church leaders initially failed to comply with public health protocols and refused to help contact tracers identify who attended church events, which kept investigators from potentially containing viral spread.
On Friday, in their first public comments since the outbreak, church leaders praised the county's decision in a statement and said they were "excited and thankful to be able worship the Lord and do so together."
The modified order, effective immediately, allows nearly a dozen House of Prayer locations in Mecklenburg County to reopen with capacity limits. Church leaders said they will keep the flagship location closed until Nov. 5.
The Associated Press
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.