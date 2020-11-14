State and local briefs

Authorities said a number of employees got out of the shop when they heard gunshots around 11:30 a.m., but the suspect barricaded inside with one staff member, WSOC-TV reported. When officers finally entered the business, they found the body of the employee, who had been fatally shot.

Police have not released the names of the suspect and victim. They also have not said if a motive has been determined.

The SWAT Unit of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted Concord Police.

Off-duty deputy hurt

in Durham shooting

DURHAM — An off-duty sheriff's deputy in Durham County was injured Saturday when several shots were fired into his car, authorities said.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office in a statement said the deputy was transported to a local hospital with injuries that do not threaten his life. The department did not immediately release the name of the deputy.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m., when the unknown occupants of a silver sedan fired into the deputy's vehicle. They did not provide additional details of the shooting.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

— The Associated Press

