State and local briefs

2 masked suspects
rob sweepstakes
Two masked suspects robbed the Platinum Sweepstakes Friday at 875 W. Northwest Blvd, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. when the two male suspects entered the business and one of them displayed a gun, Winston-Salem police said.
The suspects then stole an undetermined amount money and ran from the scene, police said.
Officers are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
— John Hinton
Kernersville fire
damages building
A fire severely damaged a commercial building Saturday in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire started at 10:12 a.m. in the business known as Clarios LLC, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department said in a news release. After the fire started, the employees safely evacuated the business.
It took firefighters about two hours to put out the fire, the department said. The fire caused estimated damage of $800,000.
The Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine how the fire started.
— John Hinton
Shooting leaves 1
in critical condition
HIGH POINT — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in High Point on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.
Around 11:20 a.m., High Point police responded to a report of shots fired at 906 Beaumont Ave.
When they arrived, officers say they found one man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Delarian Lytch.
The suspect information at this time is limited and will not be released until the assigned investigator deems appropriate.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the HPPD at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
— WGHP/FOX 8
Police: 1 dead in
tire shop standoff
CONCORD — One person is dead and another is in custody following a four-hour standoff Saturday at a tire shop in Concord, police said.
Authorities said a number of employees got out of the shop when they heard gunshots around 11:30 a.m., but the suspect barricaded inside with one staff member, WSOC-TV reported. When officers finally entered the business, they found the body of the employee, who had been fatally shot.
Police have not released the names of the suspect and victim. They also have not said if a motive has been determined.
The SWAT Unit of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted Concord Police.
Off-duty deputy hurt
in Durham shooting
DURHAM — An off-duty sheriff's deputy in Durham County was injured Saturday when several shots were fired into his car, authorities said.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office in a statement said the deputy was transported to a local hospital with injuries that do not threaten his life. The department did not immediately release the name of the deputy.
Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m., when the unknown occupants of a silver sedan fired into the deputy's vehicle. They did not provide additional details of the shooting.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.
— The Associated Press
336-727-7299
