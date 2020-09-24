State and Local Briefs

Forysth deputy injured in crash
A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy is recovering at a local hospital after the patrol vehicle he was driving Tuesday crashed in Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, authorities said.
Deputy Wesley Summers, 31, sustained injuries to his wrists and ribs, said La Shanda Millner, the public relations manager for Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Summers was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his wrists and is being treated for his broken ribs, Millner said.
Summers was responding to an emergency call in the early-morning hours Tuesday in Tanglewood when his vehicle was involved in the crash, Millner said. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Summers has worked for the sheriff's office since 2015, and he began his work as a deputy in 2019, Millner said.
John Hinton
Man dies after trying to save daughter in surf
COROLLA — A man has died after trying to save his daughter from what officials say was life-threatening surf on the North Carolina coast.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Currituck County on the Outer Banks.
Currituck County spokesman Randall Edwards said the man was overcome by waves when he entered the water. Lifeguards from Corolla Beach Rescue responded within three minutes.
The unidentified man was pulled from the water in cardiac arrest. The man regained a pulse after emergency personnel performed CPR. But he died at a hospital several hours later.
"This is a sad ending to what had been a great example of teamwork and skill," Edwards said.
The man's daughter was rescued by lifeguards and was not injured.
Edwards said that the dangerous surf conditions are expected to continue for several days as Hurricane Teddy passes off of the Atlantic Coast.
The Associated Press
In-person classes in spring at NCSU
RALEIGH — N.C. State University students can take in-person classes for the spring semester and live in campus housing, the school's chancellor announced Wednesday.
Chancellor Randy Woodson said on the school's website that classes will start Jan. 11 and finish April 29. There will be a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes for undergraduate and graduate students. However, N.C. State will work to ensure students will have a chance to take courses remotely if they choose, according to the chancellor.
Woodson also said the university will hold spring break March 15-19 and will conduct final exams May 3-7.
N.C. State reported more than 30 clusters of COVID-19 since classes began in August, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
