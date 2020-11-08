State and local briefs

Police: Juvenile shot during robbery in Winston-Salem
The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the shooting early Sunday of a juvenile during an attempted burglary.
According to police, 24-year-old Brandon Keith Evans was away from his residence on Gaston Street late Saturday when he received a phone call from a roommate that someone was trying to break in.
Evans, police said, returned home and discovered two people inside. The intruders displayed weapons, police said, and Evans shot the juvenile. The second person fled after the shooting.
Police did not identify the person who was shot, list an age or a gender.
Officers went to the 1500 block of Gaston Street about 12:15 after receiving a call about shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the chest lying in a parking lot outside.
Evans stayed at the scene and told officers that he had shot the intruder. The juvenile, police said, was listed Sunday in critical but stable condition. No other information was available Sunday.
Veterans Day closings, changes
Veterans Day is Wednesday.
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State and federal offices will be closed.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools will be closed.
Garbage collections on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be postponed a day: Wednesday on Thursday; Thursday on Friday; and Friday on Nov. 16. Garbage collection on Tuesday will not be affected.
Yard-waste collections on Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed a day. Yard-waste collections on today and Tuesday will not be affected.
There will be no change in recycling collections.
2 people found shot on Tuscaloosa Street in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO — Two people were found shot Sunday evening in the 600 block of Tuscaloosa Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to a call about a shooting and found two people who had been shot in the legs. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.
Police said the suspect might have been driving a a green sedan.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Helicopter crashes near Highway Patrol academy in Raleigh
RALEIGH — A helicopter belonging to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol crashed Sunday near the agency's training academy in Raleigh. No one was injured.
The Highway Patrol pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft when the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. near an intersection, department spokesman Sgt. Chris Knox said. The helicopter did not collide with any vehicles.
Knox said the Federal Aviation Administration will be involved in the investigation. He said the aircraft appears to be a "total loss" based on initial observations. No other details of the crash were immediately available.
The Highway Patrol and the local fire department were among the agencies that responded to the scene.
Two years ago, another helicopter crashed in the area. In that case, the helicopter's rotor hit the ground after a Highway Patrol pilot struggled to control the aircraft. That caused the helicopter to fall on its side. The pilot and a passenger suffered minor injuries.
Man drowns after boat capsizes in Carolina Beach Inlet
WILMINGTON — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the capsizing of a boat that lead to the death of a man Saturday.
The boat with four men on board capsized in the Carolina Beach Inlet, WECT-TV reported. North Carolina Wildlife Officer Clayton Ludwick said the boat attempted to turn around when a wave hit it and swamped it.
The news outlet reported three of the men were pulled from the water. The body of Charles Boyd Jamison, 72, of Garner, was recovered.
Ludwick said an auto-inflatable life jacket was found near the scene, but none of the men were wearing life jackets.
Woman accused of filing fake insurance claims
RALEIGH — A North Carolina woman has been arrested for filing fake insurance claims suggesting she was the victim of theft, vandalism and electrical problems at her home, officials said.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in a news release on Friday that Reina Esmeralda Foster, 43, of Goldsboro is charged with 10 counts each of insurance fraud and of attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Each charge is a felony.
The news release said special agents with the department specifically accuse Foster of filing fraudulent insurance claims with three companies to get slightly more than $90,000 in homeowners' insurance payments.
According to arrest warrants, Foster falsely claimed that a barbecue grill, power generator, television sets, laptops, speakers, power washer, saw and lawn mower were stolen from her property. She also falsely claimed that vandals damaged her air conditioning unit, and that a power surge damaged her appliances and caused a carbon monoxide leak that forced her family from the home.
The offenses occurred between Feb. 11-17, officials said.
Foster was arrested on Nov. 2 and given a $10,000 secured bond. She is due in Wayne County District Court on Nov. 19. It's not known if she has an attorney.
