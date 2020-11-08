State and local briefs

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Lee Newspapers

Helicopter crashes near Highway Patrol academy in Raleigh

RALEIGH — A helicopter belonging to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol crashed Sunday near the agency's training academy in Raleigh. No one was injured.

The Highway Patrol pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft when the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. near an intersection, department spokesman Sgt. Chris Knox said. The helicopter did not collide with any vehicles.

Knox said the Federal Aviation Administration will be involved in the investigation. He said the aircraft appears to be a "total loss" based on initial observations. No other details of the crash were immediately available.

The Highway Patrol and the local fire department were among the agencies that responded to the scene.