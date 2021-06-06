State and local briefs

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook. Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to Winston-Salem police at 336-276-1717.

— John Hinton

Deputy fired after crash, DWI charge

NEWTON — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina has been fired after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving while impaired.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown announced the firing in a Facebook post Friday.

The sheriff’s post said the deputy crashed after picking up his assigned vehicle from a maintenance appointment near Newton, about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte. The sheriff did not name the deputy in his post and did not say when the crash happened.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the single-car crash and filed the DWI charge, according to the sheriff’s office post.