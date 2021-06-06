State and local briefs

Burger King sells site to Alabama group
Burger King Corp. has sold its restaurant property at 2897 Reynolda Road for $1.1 million to an Alabama commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
What’s interesting in the deed is that buyer JPV-BTS LLC, an affiliate of Vallas Realty Inc. of Mobile, Ala., agreed to not allow the property to be used by several restaurant chains through 2041.
One is a natural competitor in McDonald’s.
However, others seems to be intriguing curiosities, such as Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Dunkin’, KFC, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Starbucks.
The sale was completed Wednesday.
— Richard Craver
Gunman robs Peters Creek gas station
An armed man robbed a BP gas station early Saturday at 2700 Peters Parkway, authorities said. No one was injured.
Winston-Salem police arrived on the scene at 12:03 a.m., police said. The store’s employees told the officers the man entered the business, approached the front counter and displayed a handgun.
The armed man then stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes and left the scene, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s assistance in this case.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook. Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to Winston-Salem police at 336-276-1717.
— John Hinton
Deputy fired after crash, DWI charge
NEWTON — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina has been fired after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving while impaired.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown announced the firing in a Facebook post Friday.
The sheriff’s post said the deputy crashed after picking up his assigned vehicle from a maintenance appointment near Newton, about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte. The sheriff did not name the deputy in his post and did not say when the crash happened.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the single-car crash and filed the DWI charge, according to the sheriff’s office post.
The deputy “was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated,” according to the post.
“This conduct has not and will not be tolerated in my administration,” Brown said in the post.
Capt. Aaron Turk, public information officer for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, posted a news release about the incident.
Turk and State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger didn’t immediately reply to emails on Saturday requesting comment.
— The Associated Press
Suspect in triple homicide found dead
HUNTERSVILLE — Police in North Carolina say a man suspected of killing three people in a mobile home community died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Huntersville police responded to a call Tuesday after a family member found Michael Eugene Elliot, 58, dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside his home. The next day, police found a second victim, identified as Kendrick Eugene Knight, 26, in a nearby wooded area. Officials said Knight had been shot and stabbed multiple times.
On Thursday, police found a third victim, Phillip Daryl Jewell, 41, in his home in the same mobile home community as the first two victims. Police said Jewell had been shot. Also inside Jewell’s home, detectives found the man they identified as the suspect in the three killings, Michael Jacob Matocha, 21, dead of a gunshot wound.
Matocha did not live in the mobile home community but was a Huntersville resident.
WBTV-TV reports that investigators believe all three homicides and Matocha’s death all occurred late Monday night. Police have not released a possible motive for the killings, but did confirm they believe Knight and Matocha were friends.
— The Associated Press