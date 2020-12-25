State and local briefs

Man dies after shooting in Winston-Salem
A 27-year-old died from a gunshot wound shortly after midnight Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Police say they are not searching for suspects in the shooting.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Cole Road around 12:30 a.m. and found Herman Garcia Prudente, 27, with an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators say a family was having a party at the home when they heard gunfire from the basement, which is where officers found Prudente.
— Journal staff
Body found under car
along I-74/U.S. 311
GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body under a car on Christmas Eve.
Deputies found 24-year-old Caleb Harris under a vehicle on the side of Interstate 74 East and U.S. 311 South about 3 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
No further details were available.
— Lee Newspapers
New Year holiday
closings, changes
In observance of the New Year holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Friday.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed Friday.
- State offices will be closed Friday.
- Federal offices will be closed Friday.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.
- Garbage collections: Tuesday, through Thursday, collected one day early. Friday collections will be Jan. 4.
- Yard-waste cart collections: Normal schedule.
- Red-week recycling collections: Monday through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.
— Journal staff
Two men charged in
June overdose death
ROANOKE RAPIDS — Two men have surrendered to police and are charged in connection with a drug-related death which occurred in June, authorities said.
Roanoke Rapids police said Kateo Wardell Harris Jr., 22, and Nyati Garner, 22, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, news sources reported. Police filed multiple charges against Harris, including second-degree murder. According to police, Harris was on probation at the time he turned himself in.
Garner was charged with felony conspiracy. Both men face drug-related charges.
According to investigators, Rakueem Edmonds, 25, died on June 26 at a Roanoke Rapids motel from what was described as drug-related complications.
Harris is jailed on a $150,000 secured bond, and Garner's secured bond was set at $50,000. It's not known if they have attorneys. They're scheduled to appear in court in February.
Christmas Eve shooting
leaves 2 dead in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An investigation is underway following a shooting in which two teenagers were killed and a third person was hospitalized with a life-threatening wound, police said Friday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers responding to reports of a shooting on the city's east side on Thursday found three victims. According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police identified the victims as Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz, 16, and Michelle Avila Robles, 13. The identity of the third shooting victim wasn't released.
There have been no arrests so far, police said.
N.C. forced to
change services
for dyslexic kids
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Public Instruction has been ordered to make changes that advocates hope will improve services for children with dyslexia.
The department has found that it and a number of school districts were not in compliance with federal requirements for identifying children eligible for special-education services, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. DPI is requiring changes designed to reduce the roadblocks that may have kept some children from getting the help they need.
Literacy Moms N.C., a collection of advocacy groups, filed 18 complaints against the state and individual school systems, accusing them of not being in compliance with the Child Find provisions in the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Among the actions to be taken by DPI is requiring school problem-solving teams to include an explicit question regarding whether or not a disability is suspected as part of each level of intervention.
Virginia Sharpless, co-founder of Literacy Moms N.C., said she hopes the changes will help address disparities between affluent and less-affluent parents of dyslexic children. Sharpless paid for her dyslexic daughter, who's now in college, to go to a boarding school in Connecticut after fighting with the Chatham County school system.
Atrium Health scrutinized over vaccine schedule
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina health care system said it is delaying COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for next month after a controversy arose over who would get the initial round of doses.
Atrium Health said up to 97 vaccination appointments slated for January have been canceled, The Charlotte Observer reported. The action followed a report by several Charlotte television stations which cited a tweet by Atrium social media manager Katie McKiever saying she had scheduled her first vaccine appointment for early January.
According to guidance published in October, healthcare workers and medical first responders should get the vaccine first.
"The key is to get those most at risk and those who are on the frontlines risking their lives for the community. We get the vaccine to them so they can care for those who need it as others are waiting," said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, Atrium's executive vice president and chief physician executive.
Atrium also said it has revised its internal plan for vaccine distribution to exclude non-frontline healthcare workers from the first phase.
More than 4,000 Atrium employees have received their first dose as of Thursday afternoon, said Atrium spokesman Chris Berger. More than 10,500 scheduled their first appointment, though that volume could change again, Berger said.