State and local briefs

Man charge in fatal
High Point attack
HIGH POINT — A man on probation has been charged in a violent act that left one woman dead and another man critically injured.
The incident happened on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived at 721 Paramount St., they found a woman dead and a man who said he had been shot and stabbed. The man, who was transported to a local hospital, told police that Keith Dwayne Gannaway of High Point was the assailant.
It's not known if the man told police what prompted the violence.
Later, officers found the 37-year-old Gannaway, a felon on federal probation.
He was taken into custody without incident, police said.
— Lee Newspapers
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting at the intersection of Spearman Road and Cunningham Mill Road, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 11:15 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of someone shooting into homes on Capital Loop, off of Benaja Road, in Reidsville. The callers said they knew the suspect.
The shooter had left the scene in a small burgundy Nissan truck.
Deputies say they saw the suspect and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Spearman Road and Cunningham Mill Road where the suspect allegedly shot at deputies.
Deputies fired back, but the suspect was not injured.
No deputies were hurt.
Franklin Stephen Waite, 52, of Ruffin, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Waite is in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $5,000,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.
The State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene.
— WGHP/FOX8
College on lockdown
after email threats
ASHEVILLE — A North Carolina college campus was placed on lockdown on Friday after several offices received threats involving a Black Lives Matter mural.
Offices at the University of North Carolina at Asheville received threatening emails and a demand overnight that the mural on campus be painted over, news outlets reported. The school advised faculty, staff and students to shelter in place, and employees other than essential personnel were told to stay away from campus. The school also canceled in-person classes, practices and activities on campus Friday.
UNC Asheville Chancellor Nancy J. Cable said in her announcement that she hopes to reopen the school as soon as possible, but not before Saturday morning. Entrances to the school have been blocked.
Approximately 3,600 students are enrolled at UNC Asheville, according to the school's website.
Campus communications manager Steve Plever declined to describe the nature of the threats.
State and local authorities are investigating.
Sewer issue leaves
residents in bind
MOYOCK — Residents of nearly 200 homes in an affluent eastern North Carolina neighborhood have been forced to use portable bathrooms after the sewer system backed up.
The Virginia-Pilot reported Thursday that problems are occurring at the Eagle Creek subdivision in Moyock.
Eagle Creek resident James Hutson told the newspaper that it's an "insult" to live in a $300,000 home and have to use an outdoor portable bathroom.
Currituck County said in a news release that repairs are underway, but the sewer system is privately owned. The system's vacuum pumps are malfunctioning, and wastewater has backed up in at least 183 homes.
Police: Woman faces arson,
assault charges after fight
MARION — A North Carolina woman was accused of throwing gasoline on another woman and trying to set a shed she was hiding in on fire, a sheriff's office said.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Tiffany Danielle Keffer, 22, of Nebo, is charged with attempted first-degree arson and simple assault.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responding to a dispute between several people on Sept, 26 learned that the victim reported that Keffer hit her and threw gasoline on her. The victim said she and a man fled into a shed that Keffer then tried to set on fire. There was no word on whether the two people who hid in the shed were hurt.
Keffer is jailed on a $50,500 bond and was appointed a public defender who couldn't be reached immediately for comment on Thursday.
— The Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!