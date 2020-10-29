State and Local Briefs

Police look for missing teen

Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Epiphany Jewel Hilson, 15, was last seen on Oct. 9 at her home in the 5300 block of Northridge Drive, police said Thursday.

Hilson is a Black girl who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. Hilson was last seen wearing white pajama pants, a grey Mickey Mouse shirt, a tan zip-up sweatshirt and red Puma shoes, police said.

Hilson also might be carrying a black and orange backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about Hilson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

John Hinton

Three communities gain federal rural funding

Three communities in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina have been made eligible for U.S. Agriculture Department loans and grants. The department disclosed the project funding Wednesday.