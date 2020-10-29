State and Local Briefs

Police look for missing teen
Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Epiphany Jewel Hilson, 15, was last seen on Oct. 9 at her home in the 5300 block of Northridge Drive, police said Thursday.
Hilson is a Black girl who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. Hilson was last seen wearing white pajama pants, a grey Mickey Mouse shirt, a tan zip-up sweatshirt and red Puma shoes, police said.
Hilson also might be carrying a black and orange backpack, police said.
Anyone with information about Hilson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
John Hinton
Three communities gain federal rural funding
Three communities in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina have been made eligible for U.S. Agriculture Department loans and grants. The department disclosed the project funding Wednesday.
The largest is a $2.62 million loan to the Bridges Educational Foundation Inc. for Wilkes County. The money would be used to building a new 12,000-square-foot day- and after-school care facility.
Bridges is a K-8th grade charter school, the only such school in Wilkes.
High Country Community Health Inc. is eligible for a $1.9 million loan to purchase an 11,359-square-foot building and convert it into a medical facility.
The town of Stoneville in Rockingham County received two sets of loans and grants.
The first set of $134,000 in grants and $108,000 in loans would be used to purchase a new backhoe, mini-hoe and sewer camera for water and sewer usage. The second set of $74,000 in grants and $60,000 in loans would be used to buy a new law-enforcement vehicle and new dump truck.
Richard Craver
