State and Local Briefs

20-year-old's
death is under
investigation
Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old whose body was found at his Winston-Salem home early Monday morning.
Investigators were called to the home in the 100 block of Hedgecock Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Javier Garcia Morales was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a next of kin has been notified but released no information about the cause of death.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be contacted via the organization’s Facebook page.
Staff Report
Man dies from
injuries in wreck
near Hanes Mall
An Eden man whose vehicle wrecked near Hanes Mall on Jan. 31 has died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash, Winston-Salem police said.
The man was identified as Lee Fletcher Woods, 76.
Police said Woods was driving a 2009 Honda west on Interstate 40 around 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 when he took the exit ramp leading to Hanes Mall Boulevard and didn't stop at the intersection. Police said the Honda traveled across the intersection and ran up a steep bank on the other side.
When police arrived, they found Woods suffering from both a medical problem and the injuries he received in the crash.
Police said Woods died on Friday from complications of the injuries he received in the crash.
It was the seventh motor vehicle fatality in 2021, compared with none for the same period in 2020.
Police said the accident investigation was ongoing by the city's traffic enforcement unit. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Wesley Young
Another round
of ice is possible
Forecasters say another round of freezing rain is coming our way. The storm is expected to arrive during the early morning hours on Thursday with ice possibly accumulating to a tenth of an inch.
With overnight lows at a possible 31 degrees, National Weather Service forecaster James Danco said it is hard to tell at this point how much icing Forsyth County and surrounding areas may get.
"It comes down to a degree or two," Danco said. "We can say that in the afternoon it will be above freezing, and the precipitation should change to just rain."
Over the weekend, a storm toppled trees in Forsyth County, while ice on bridges and overpasses led to a slew of traffic accidents. There were 86,000 power outages in Forsyth and Guilford counties combined.
Danco said similar conditions could come with Thursday's storm: Roads generally too warm to freeze but exposed surfaces like bridges and overpasses posing a danger of ice.
Forecasts call for Thursday's high to top out at 35 degrees.
Wesley Young
Police: Road rage
led to gunfire
Winston-Salem police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired from a vehicle Monday afternoon in what's being described as a case of "road rage."
Police were called to the intersection of Brewer Road and Zuider Zee Drive about 3:43 p.m. Monday on a report that someone had fired a gun into a vehicle.
On arrival, officers found evidence that firearms had been discharged near the intersection, with victim Sheantae Woodard reporting that someone had fired several rounds at her car after a type of road-rage incident.
Police said no one was hurt and that Woodard's car was not struck during the incident.
Police said they could not find any other witnesses, but were asking anyone with information on the case to call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Michael Hewlett
Police search
for missing girl
Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Savannah Childress of Denton, who was last seen on Feb. 11 at her home.
Authorities described Childress as a white female standing 5 feet, 6 inches with brown hair and green eyes. She weighs about 136 pounds.
Anyone knowing information about her whereabouts should call 911, 800-843-5678 or the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-236-3007.