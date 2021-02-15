State and Local Briefs

When police arrived, they found Woods suffering from both a medical problem and the injuries he received in the crash.

Police said Woods died on Friday from complications of the injuries he received in the crash.

It was the seventh motor vehicle fatality in 2021, compared with none for the same period in 2020.

Police said the accident investigation was ongoing by the city's traffic enforcement unit. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Wesley Young

Another round

of ice is possible

Forecasters say another round of freezing rain is coming our way. The storm is expected to arrive during the early morning hours on Thursday with ice possibly accumulating to a tenth of an inch.

With overnight lows at a possible 31 degrees, National Weather Service forecaster James Danco said it is hard to tell at this point how much icing Forsyth County and surrounding areas may get.

"It comes down to a degree or two," Danco said. "We can say that in the afternoon it will be above freezing, and the precipitation should change to just rain."