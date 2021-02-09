State and Local Briefs

Freezing rain may arrive Friday in Forsyth
Forecasters say there's a 40% chance of freezing rain Friday morning in Forsyth County before it turns to rain.
The accumulation Friday will be less than a tenth of a inch, the National Weather Service said. Friday's freezing rain will follow Thursday's expected 1 to 2 inches of rain, the weather service said.
Friday's high temperature will be near 37 degrees, the weather service said.
Friday night's forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain or freezing rain into early Saturday morning with a low temperature around 30 degrees in Winston-Salem.
John Hinton
Stokes sheriff to retire at end of month
Sheriff Mike Marshall of Stokes County announced Tuesday that he will retire on Feb. 28 because he is facing a health issue.
Marshall, 57, made the announcement on his Facebook page, and later told the Stokes County Board of Commissioners, according to news reports.
"Today is the hardest day for me to have to make a decision on my job to serve the citizens of Stokes County," Marshall wrote on his Facebook page. "It’s been great serving the people of Stokes County, and I can never start to say what a honor it was serving you.
"But I as I look at where I’m at with a health issue that is starting to affect my job and life, I made the call to step down at the end of the month because if I can’t give a 100%, it’s time for someone else to step up who can and be able to give you 60 to 80 hours per week and take care of the citizens," Marshall wrote.
Marshall was elected as sheriff in November 2010, and ran unopposed as he won re-election in 2014 and 2018, according to the Stokes County Board of Elections.
John Hinton
American Airlines plans 781 more employee furloughs
American Airlines updated Friday its WARN Act notice from July affecting its Charlotte operations.
The update, provided to the N.C. Commerce Department, is that 781 employees are expected to be furloughed between April 10 and April 24.
The first round of furloughs associated with the WARN notice occurred in October when the airlines’ workforce obligation to its federal Paycheck Protection Program ended.
The affected Charlotte operations are at Charlotte/Douglas International Airport, in the receiving, training and hangar operations at 4800, 5000 and 5020 Hanger Road, and its cargo operations at 4716 Yorkmont Road.
The furloughs are expected to be temporary.
There also are 40 employees whose jobs are being eliminated between April 1 and April 15.
There were no WARN updates for the airline’s operations at its Winston-Salem reservations center and its Piedmont Triad International Airport facility. There also were furloughs announced for those facilities in October.