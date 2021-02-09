State and Local Briefs

"But I as I look at where I’m at with a health issue that is starting to affect my job and life, I made the call to step down at the end of the month because if I can’t give a 100%, it’s time for someone else to step up who can and be able to give you 60 to 80 hours per week and take care of the citizens," Marshall wrote.

Marshall was elected as sheriff in November 2010, and ran unopposed as he won re-election in 2014 and 2018, according to the Stokes County Board of Elections.

John Hinton

American Airlines plans 781 more employee furloughs

American Airlines updated Friday its WARN Act notice from July affecting its Charlotte operations.

The update, provided to the N.C. Commerce Department, is that 781 employees are expected to be furloughed between April 10 and April 24.

The first round of furloughs associated with the WARN notice occurred in October when the airlines’ workforce obligation to its federal Paycheck Protection Program ended.

The affected Charlotte operations are at Charlotte/Douglas International Airport, in the receiving, training and hangar operations at 4800, 5000 and 5020 Hanger Road, and its cargo operations at 4716 Yorkmont Road.