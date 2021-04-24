State and local briefs

Man shot, wounded
on North Dunleith Avenue
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night in the 2200 block of North Dunleith Avenue, authorities said Saturday.
Winston-Salem police received a report at 11:15 p.m. of gunshots having been fired on East 23rd Street, police said. Before officers got to the scene, Christopher Timothy Davis, 26, of Club Drive, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said.
Davis was treated for a non-life threatening injury at the hospital, police said.
Davis told officers that he was on East 23rd Street at Dunleith Avenue when he heard gunshots and then he realized that he had been shot, police said.
Police are investigating the incident, and no further details were available Saturday.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
—John Hinton
Police probe robberies of UNC students
CHAPEL HILL — Police are investigating three robberies that took place in downtown Chapel Hill on Friday night, at least one of which was at gunpoint.
The Chapel Hill Police Department said the first robbery was reported at 8:42 p.m. near West Rosemary Street and Mitchell Lane, according to a news release.
Two suspects, a young man and young woman, robbed a group of women at gunpoint, police said. The suspects then left on foot, according to the release.
At 8:53 p.m., the department responded to a reported robbery on North Roberson Street, where a group of men were robbed by two suspects “fitting the description of the suspects in the first robbery.”
A UNC-Chapel Hill alert Saturday morning said police were investigating a third robbery on Sunset Drive that occurred at 8:59 p.m.
The university said the victims of all three robberies were UNC students.
Ran Northam, a spokesman for CHPD, said the three incidents are believed to be connected.
Police say they have identified two persons of interest, but have not released information about them. The department asked those with information about the robberies to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
Those with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, the release said.
New Uwharrie trailhead opens
ASHEBORO — The ribbon on the Walkers Creek Trailhead will be cut at 1:30 p.m. on May 7 by the Three Rivers Land Trust and other conservation partners
Walkers Creek Trailhead is located on the Uwharrie Trail, at 6871 High Pines Church Road in Asheboro. The ribbon cutting ceremony is open to the public.
Three Rivers Land Trust partnered with the North Carolina Zoo, the North Carolina Zoo Society, and the U.S. Forest Service to protect the property and to fill in a gap in the Uwharrie Trail. This creates a new trailhead on High Pine Church Road in Asheboro, which is now open to the public.
Other partners who made the project possible include the Uwharrie Trailblazers, Amy Grissom, Ruth Ann Grissom, Andy and Mary McArthur, and Healthy Communities A3, of Asheboro.
Three Rivers Land Trust conserves special natural areas, family farms, rural landscapes and historic places in a 15-county region in central North Carolina.
To learn more about how to protect your property, or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in its conservation mission, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302.