State and Local Briefs

Arby's in W-S robbed
by armed man
An armed robber made away with an undisclosed amount of cash from a Winston-Salem Arby’s on Thursday night.
Police were called to the fast food restaurant at 400 Knollwood St. around 8:30 p.m. Workers told investigators the man approached the register with a green handgun and demanded cash.
He left the restaurant on foot, headed toward South Stratford Road.
The robber is described as standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 190 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and dark pants, according to police.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crimes Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be contacted via the organization’s Facebook page.
— Staff Report
Friday commute
free of problems
Roads were wet but free of ice Friday morning in Winston-Salem, as overnight temperatures stayed above freezing.
Commuters appeared to encounter no problems.
Police dispatchers said there were no reports of ice or traffic hazards, and the National Weather Service said temperatures stayed around 35 degrees from 1 a.m. forward on Friday.
What was billed as a severe winter storm predicted to leave a million people in the dark across the Carolinas turned into a whole lot less in the Triad on Thursday, with only scattered power outages.
Only 35 customers were without power Friday morning, Duke Energy reported.
Friday's high is expected to be 46, and the low Friday night will touch 23. But skies will be clearing, with sunny days in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-20s over the weekend.
— Wesley Young
Police: Couple wanted
in fatal shooting
still on the loose
HICKORY — Investigators in North Carolina believe that a couple wanted in the shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant could still be in the western part of the state.
The Hickory Daily Record reported Thursday that the search for the couple extends to the entire East Coast.
But U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said it's possible they're still in the greater Hickory area.
Authorities say that Tangela and Eric Parker have been on the run since the Jan. 14 shooting death of Phelifia Marlow.
"I think there's a good chance they're somewhere in the mountain area — maybe even closer to the border between Tennessee or North Carolina side — but I think there is definitely a possibility that they are still in this area," Alfano said.
The Parkers were last seen driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license plate FAM5669. So far, the vehicle has not been found.
Alfano urged people to keep an eye out for the couple. He said the Parkers may do things like change license plate numbers to try to avoid being found.
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward in the case. Anyone with information can submit a confidential tip to 877-WANTED2 or www.usmarshals.gov/tips.
— Associated Press
Allison named chancellor
at Fayetteville State
FAYETTEVILLE — Darrell T. Allison has been elected to be chancellor at Fayetteville State University.
The Fayetteville Observer reported that Allison was elected Thursday.
He had resigned from the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors in September to seek the position.
Allison was chosen from about 50 applicants. The selection process took the hiring committee nearly a year to complete because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Allison said during a press conference Thursday that he could be a strong advocate for FSU and elevate the school's brand and reputation. He also said he could fulfill another leadership role by establishing strategic partnerships to build a fundraising strategy.
Stuart Augustine, chairman of the university's board of trustees, led the search committee. He said support for Allison was unanimous.