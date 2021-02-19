State and Local Briefs

Police dispatchers said there were no reports of ice or traffic hazards, and the National Weather Service said temperatures stayed around 35 degrees from 1 a.m. forward on Friday.

What was billed as a severe winter storm predicted to leave a million people in the dark across the Carolinas turned into a whole lot less in the Triad on Thursday, with only scattered power outages.

Only 35 customers were without power Friday morning, Duke Energy reported.

Friday's high is expected to be 46, and the low Friday night will touch 23. But skies will be clearing, with sunny days in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-20s over the weekend.

— Wesley Young

Police: Couple wanted

in fatal shooting

still on the loose

HICKORY — Investigators in North Carolina believe that a couple wanted in the shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant could still be in the western part of the state.

The Hickory Daily Record reported Thursday that the search for the couple extends to the entire East Coast.

But U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said it's possible they're still in the greater Hickory area.