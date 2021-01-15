State and Local Briefs

Forsyth schools getting more masks, gloves
As more students and staff members return to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, local efforts are afoot to provide more personal protective equipment.
Forsyth County Board of Elections is in the process of donating gloves, masks, hand sanitizers and other gear to the school system that was left over from their election season supplies, said Tim Tsujii, the elections director.
The state provided the elections board with the equipment using money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Half of the leftover PPE will go the schools and the other half to Forsyth County, Tsujii said.
In addition, HanesBrands is in the process of distributing 150,000 masks to students, teachers and staff this week. An additional 100,000 will be handed out next week, according to news release.
Also, a local group, Community for Safe Opening of WS/FCS, is raising money to buy 10,000 KF94 masks for teachers through GoFundMe.
— Lisa O'Donnell
Police ID man
killed by train
Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died Wednesday when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Lexington.
Jerry Lee Fields, 54, of Lexington, died in the incident, Lexington police said.
Officers were called Wednesday to the bridge in the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Fields dead at the scene, police said.
The officers determined that Fields' injuries were consistent with being struck by a train, police said.
Lexington police and railroad police investigators are investigating.
Anyone with information can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
— John Hinton
Investigators: Man
had toy gun when
deputies killed him
LUMBERTON — A North Carolina man was holding a toy gun when sheriff's deputies shot and killed him last weekend, state investigators said.
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said deputies believed Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs, was pointing a gun at them when he was killed last Sunday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called in to look into the shooting, which is standard after a law enforcement officer shoots someone.
According to the SBI, its crime scene agents recovered a toy gun from the car Oxendine was in.
The shooting followed a response by deputies to a 911 call from a home in Pembroke. The sheriff's office said Oxendine set fire to the car he was sitting in when deputies arrived at the house, and as deputies tried to coax him out of the burning vehicle, Oxendine told them he had a weapon and had served time in prison for shooting at police.
Department of Public Safety records show Oxendine was convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm in 2008 and served five years and right months in prison.
— Associated Press
Group: N.C. linked to
Guam cockfighting
RALEIGH — Animal-rights advocates said breeders in North Carolina have shipped more than 1,000 live roosters to Guam, charging as much as $2,000 for each bird in the island's cockfighting trade.
The groups, Animal Wellness Action and Animal Wellness Foundation, on Thursday sent letters to U.S. attorneys in North Carolina, urging an investigation into animal cruelty across the state, news outlets reported.
"North Carolina has been the Eastern hotbed of cockfighting," Wayne Pacelle, Animal Wellness Action's president, said in a Zoom call with reporters. "We take no pride. We don't relish the idea of people going to prison for these activities. We want them to stop."
His group looked at shipping records in Guam over a course of several years, and Pacelle said they found 9,000 roosters were mailed there from 12 states. Shipments from North Carolina ranked in the top five, along with Oklahoma, California, Hawaii, and Alabama, it said.
Cockfighting is a felony in the state and a federal ban on the practice took effect in Guam in 2019. Pacelle said the island doesn't have a significant industry related to roosters and alleges the shipments could only be for fighting.
Other states were also mentioned on Thursday's call.
Drew Edmondson, a former Oklahoma attorney general, said cockfighting in Oklahoma is "worse." He says cockfighting bans aren't being enforced, so those who participate feel it's "an open invitation."
— Associated Press
Call for NC workers
to be 'drum majors'
RALEIGH — Better days for North Carolina are ahead if citizens take calculated risks and stand up to fight bigotry, poverty and racial injustice, a state Cabinet member said at Friday's annual's Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance by state employees.
Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders cited words of the slain civil rights leader — born 92 years ago on Friday — in calling on fellow state workers to be "drum majors" for equality, justice and peace. She said the COVID-19 pandemic, police shootings and political divisiveness of the past year have shined the light on institutional racism nationally and in the state.
"North Carolina needs you at this time," Sanders told workers. "Our jobs are a higher calling that takes a very special and unique talent to ... bring about goodwill for all our communities across this state."
The program is usually held in person at a downtown Raleigh church, but it was recorded for an online audience this year due to pandemic safety concerns.
Other participants included recently reelected Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan, who is President-elect Joe Biden's choice to become U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator.