State and Local Briefs

His group looked at shipping records in Guam over a course of several years, and Pacelle said they found 9,000 roosters were mailed there from 12 states. Shipments from North Carolina ranked in the top five, along with Oklahoma, California, Hawaii, and Alabama, it said.

Cockfighting is a felony in the state and a federal ban on the practice took effect in Guam in 2019. Pacelle said the island doesn't have a significant industry related to roosters and alleges the shipments could only be for fighting.

Other states were also mentioned on Thursday's call.

Drew Edmondson, a former Oklahoma attorney general, said cockfighting in Oklahoma is "worse." He says cockfighting bans aren't being enforced, so those who participate feel it's "an open invitation."

— Associated Press

Call for NC workers

to be 'drum majors'

RALEIGH — Better days for North Carolina are ahead if citizens take calculated risks and stand up to fight bigotry, poverty and racial injustice, a state Cabinet member said at Friday's annual's Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance by state employees.