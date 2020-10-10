State and local briefs

Tropical Depression Delta will bring steady rain to the Triad
The remnants of Tropical Depression Delta will bring steady rain to the Triad through Sunday night, forecasters say.
Forsyth and Guilford counties likely will receive 2 to 2½ inches of rain from the storm as it moves over the Southeast, said Andrew Kren, a meteorologist with the Natural Weather Service in Raleigh.
Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem received three-fourth inches of rain Saturday from the storm, Kren said. Another 1 3/4 inches of rain was expected Saturday night through early Monday morning.
The storm was expected to move Sunday to the west-central section of Tennessee, Kren said.
The weather service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a flood-watch Saturday for Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. The watch will remain in effect through Monday morning.
The storm will produce 2 to 4 inches of rain in those counties that could result in flooding of low-lying areas, the weather service said. Small creeks and streams may flood.
2 dead, suspect hospitalized after shooting on party bus in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Two people are dead after a shooting on a party bus in Greensboro Friday night, according to a news release.
At 8:51 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in the area of Interstate 85 and Interstate 73 for an aggravated assault.
Upon arrival, deputies located three people with gunshot wounds.
One victim was dead at the scene and another victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The suspect was on the bus and is in the hospital with very serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Lawsuit filed over police handcuffing autistic child in 2018
CHARLOTTE — A lawsuit filed in federal court in North Carolina accuses a former police officer, the city of Statesville and a local board of education of violating an autistic boy's rights after he was handcuffed at school in 2018.
The Charlotte Observer reports the lawsuit was filed Friday in response to an incident at the Pressly Alternative School in Statesville.
The lawsuit says Statesville Police Officer Michael Fattaleh handcuffed the boy after the officer saw the special needs student spitting in a "quiet room."
The case includes video that shows the 7-year-old boy handcuffed with his arms behind his back on the floor.
Fattaleh was put on administrative leave shortly after the incident. He later resigned from the Statesville Police Department. His attorney, Ashley Cannon, told the Observer that the State Bureau of Investigation conducted an independent probe of the incident, resulting in no criminal charges.
Charlotte attorney Alex Heroy is representing the boy's mother. He says Fattaleh inappropriately injected himself into a situation without being summoned by teachers. He says the officer used physical force that caused the child at times to scream out in pain.
