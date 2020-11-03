State and Local Briefs

Toddler still critical after shooting
A 22-month-old boy who was shot in his abdomen last week remains in critical condition at Brenner Children's Hospital, authorities said Tuesday.
Damien Lopez Rumbo was shot Oct. 28 in a blue Nissan minivan in the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue, police said. Officers arrived at Dunleith at 3:45 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting at that location, police said.
Detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said.
It is unclear whether a person in the vehicle accidentally fired a gun or if the boy was an innocent bystander in an act of violence intended for another person, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
Cause of house fire under investigation
Firefighters in Winston-Salem battled a large house fire in the 1600 block of Emerald Street early Tuesday morning. Firefighters tweeted that the home had no working smoke detectors.
Around 2 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire was under control and that the Red Cross was assisting occupants displaced by the blaze.
Its cause was still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Assault charged dropped for police officer
ASHEVILLE — A former North Carolina police officer who pleaded guilty to the 2017 beating of a Black pedestrian has had his charge dismissed after a year's probation and a first of its kind program.
Tuesday's ruling in Buncombe County Superior Court follows completion of a program aimed at bringing healing to the victim and the Asheville community, news sources reported. Activists criticized it as failing to deal with harm caused by the beating, choking and shocking of Johnnie Rush by ex-Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman, who was charged with felony assault in the incident.
The court hearing included revelations by Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams about what he said were police mistakes in the case that hampered its prosecution.
Rush was beaten after he was accused of jaywalking. The city settled the case with him in 2018 for $650,000.
