State and Local Briefs

Toddler still critical after shooting

A 22-month-old boy who was shot in his abdomen last week remains in critical condition at Brenner Children's Hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

Damien Lopez Rumbo was shot Oct. 28 in a blue Nissan minivan in the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue, police said. Officers arrived at Dunleith at 3:45 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting at that location, police said.

Detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said.

It is unclear whether a person in the vehicle accidentally fired a gun or if the boy was an innocent bystander in an act of violence intended for another person, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

John Hinton

Cause of house fire under investigation

Firefighters in Winston-Salem battled a large house fire in the 1600 block of Emerald Street early Tuesday morning. Firefighters tweeted that the home had no working smoke detectors.