State and Local Briefs

Project adds biking, hiking trails in western N.C.
NEBO — A district inside a national forest in western North Carolina has approved a project that will help sustain and expand its trail system.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release that the Pisgah National Forest's Grandfather Ranger District approved the Mortimer Trails Project this week. It's designed to maintain the trail system as well as add 10 additional miles of mountain biking and hiking trails to the Wilson Creek Area in Caldwell and Avery counties.
In 2015, the Grandfather Ranger District began a partnership with local mountain bike users and volunteers to improve maintenance of Wilson Creek trails. The volunteer effort spanned five years.
Through the maintenance effort, work began to assess the need for changes to the current trail systems. The lack of connected mountain biking trails was among the needs highlighted.
An effort to gather feedback from users and interested parties led to three key goals: creating a more connected network of mountain bike trails to provide a better experience, relocating poorly aligned trail segments to protect the Wilson Creek Watershed, and expanding trailhead access in sustainable locations.
Work will begin this winter to construct new sections of trail.
N.C. attorney accused in bank fraud scheme
RALEIGH — A North Carolina attorney and two others have been indicated on charges that they created identities to open financial accounts and make purchases they didn't intend to pay for, federal prosecutors said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh said in a news release that Tiffany Dawn Russell, 41, of Durham was indicted for conspiring to commit bank fraud and other offenses. She appeared before a federal magistrate this week.
According to the indictment, Russell and the others applied for loans and credit cards with social security numbers not issued to them by the Social Security Administration. Russell also joined the others in conspiring to use fraudulently obtained credit cards to make payments for her plastic surgery in 2016.
— The Associated Press
