State and local briefs

Wintry mix possible
in Triad Tuesday night
A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and light snow may fall in the Triad Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, forecasters said.
A low-pressure system will bring cold air and rain over the Carolinas and the U.S. East Coast that might produce snow, freezing rain and sleet, said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
There is a 50% chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather service said.
Light freezing rain and sleet is expected Tuesday night, Badgett said. Tuesday night's low temperature will be around 30 degrees.
The forecast calls for an 80% chance of freezing rain and sleet Wednesday in Forsyth and Guilford counties, the weather service said.
Wednesday's high temperature will be near 38 degrees, the weather service. Wednesday night's low temperature will be around 31 degrees.
A trace of freezing rain is expected, Badgett said. No significant amount of snow is expected, he said.
1 dead, 1 injured in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO — Police say one of the two people shot earlier Saturday has died.
Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Christina Marie Jones of Greensboro. Police have not identified the second victim, but said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.
Tribe won't implement
new order on virus limits
RALEIGH — The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in North Carolina won't implement Gov. Roy Cooper's new executive order on virus restrictions.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the tribe's Principal Chief Richard Sneed announced Friday the tribe won't adopt Cooper's latest order at the Qualla Boundary in the western-most corner of the state.
Sneed wrote in a statement on Facebook that he has worked with tribal public health officials to enact social distancing measures to protect tribal citizens and guests while balancing the financial position of the community.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has reported a total of 652 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, 58 of which are active. Health officials say just two people are currently hospitalized.
The tribe slowly began to reopen businesses in May, including its two casinos.
Cooper's order went into effect at 10 p.m. Friday. Under the modified stay-at-home order, alcohol sales are banned after 9 p.m. and most businesses must close by 10 p.m. Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations are an exception.
Troopers: Child killed
in hit-and-run
WILKESBORO — A 2-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered off from him home was killed in an apparent hit-and-run, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said in an email that family members found the toddler on the roadside in Wilkes County on Thursday, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.
According to the patrol, the child had been left at home with two other children while a parent went to a neighboring house. Investigators said the unidentified driver was going north on Traphill Road near Boone at about 8:30 p.m. before hitting the child and leaving the area.
A relative took the toddler to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for aid before he was taken to Wilkes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said.
Ex-Marine convicted of illegally exporting guns
RALEIGH — A former U.S. Marine has been found guilty of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the U.S. to Haiti to train members of that country's army in foreign armed conflict, according to federal prosecutors.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh said in a news release that Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, 34, who was born in Haiti and lives in North Carolina, was found guilty on Thursday of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the U.S. and transporting firearms without a license. The news release did not indicate a sentencing date.
Prosecutors said Duroseau and a co-conspirator impersonated high ranking military officers, pretending to be on military business so they could illegally take eight firearms by commercial aircraft to Haiti.
Evidence also showed Duroseau planned to train the Haitian Army with the firearms and equipment so they could engage in foreign conflicts, prosecutors said.
