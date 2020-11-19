State and Local Briefs

The goal is developing other options to treat complications caused by the virus.

Richard Craver

Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts have named Daniel Ackermann as new chief curator, the organizations said Thursday.

Ackermann has been serving as the interim chief curator since May when Robert Leath left Old Salem and MESDA to become the president of the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust.

"Old Salem and MESDA have a unique opportunity to contextualize the specifics of a particular southern community within the larger tapestry of the early American South," Ackermann said. "I’m looking forward to building on the solid foundation established by my predecessors and colleagues to grow Old Salem and MESDA’s reputation as an innovative leader in the research and interpretation of decorative arts and material culture."

Ackermann will oversee the organizations' collections, research, and archeology resources. In addition to the MESDA and Old Salem Collections, these include the MESDA Research Center, the Gray Library, the Gray Rare Book Room, and the Moravian Research and Archaeology Lab.