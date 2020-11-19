State and Local Briefs

A judge put a Rockingham County man on probation for two years after he recently pleaded guilty to disclosure of private images, authorities said Thursday.
John Keith Lee of Ruffin was charged with five felony counts of disclosure of private images by an adult Kernersville police arrested him in October 2019, police said. Keith entered his guilty plea on Sept. 24 in Forsyth Superior Court.
Lee was accused of uploading the intimate photos of an adult victim to multiple adult websites and least one social media site, police said.
Lee also is accused of committing those acts without the victim's consent and distributing the images to at least one co-worker of the victim, police said.
Wake Forest Baptist Health has become a test site for a COVID-19 clinical trial focused on blood volume analysis.
The system joins New York University's Langone Health and Oregon Health & Science University in the trial.
The Wake Forest Baptist portion is being overseen by Dr. Ashish Khanna.
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will have their blood volume tested using Daxor's BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer) technology.
A blood volume test measures the amount of blood in a patient.
The goal is developing other options to treat complications caused by the virus.
Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts have named Daniel Ackermann as new chief curator, the organizations said Thursday.
Ackermann has been serving as the interim chief curator since May when Robert Leath left Old Salem and MESDA to become the president of the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust.
"Old Salem and MESDA have a unique opportunity to contextualize the specifics of a particular southern community within the larger tapestry of the early American South," Ackermann said. "I’m looking forward to building on the solid foundation established by my predecessors and colleagues to grow Old Salem and MESDA’s reputation as an innovative leader in the research and interpretation of decorative arts and material culture."
Ackermann will oversee the organizations' collections, research, and archeology resources. In addition to the MESDA and Old Salem Collections, these include the MESDA Research Center, the Gray Library, the Gray Rare Book Room, and the Moravian Research and Archaeology Lab.
Ackermann also will lead the MESDA Summer Institute, a graduate-level program partnership between the museum and the University of Virginia.
The Winston-Salem Dash is offering vouchers for two free tickets to a Dash game next season for people who support downtown Winston-Salem restaurants on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The offers is good for dine-in, takeout or delivery orders.
Dash's management said in a statement that the team wanted to support local restaurants that had been financially hurt by the coronavirus pandemic this year.
“We are fortunate to have such a wide variety of well-run restaurants in our community,” said Dash President C.J. Johnson. “They have done everything they can to survive this challenging year, and we wanted to lend a hand to support their efforts.”
If you are unable to participate in this offer by ordering from a participating downtown restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 21 you can also support the event by sharing the hashtag #DashCityDines.
Participating restaurants include Foothills Brewing, Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant, Xcaret Mexican Grill, Mellow Mushroom, Camino Bakery, Krankies and many more. A full list is available at www.milb.com/winston-salem/community/promotions-and-events/dashcitydines/.
Restaurants will provide the Dash vouchers at time of purchase.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.
