State and Local Briefs

Teen shot when someone

fired through window

A 14-year-old was shot when someone fired into a home in Winston-Salem early Friday morning.

Police were called to the home in the 1100 block of Addison Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Someone fired at the front of the residence, and one shot went through the living room window, Winston-Salem police said.

A male teenager was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

— Staff report

Beltway work brings

lane closures to U.S. 52

The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 will be closed during the night three times in the coming week on the north side of Winston-Salem, as work proceeds on construction of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said that on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 11 p.m., the southbound lanes would all be closed between Westinghouse Road and N.C. 65, reopening by 5 a.m. the following morning.