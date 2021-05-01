State and local briefs

Winston-Salem man dies in wreck
A Winston-Salem man died Saturday when his vehicle ran off U.S. 421 North, hit a tree, overturned and struck another tree, authorities said.
Carey Joe Johnson, 60, who was driving the vehicle, died in the single-vehicle crash, said Trooper Dallas Southard of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m.
The highway patrol shut down a section of U.S. 421 North near its exit to Lewisville Clemmons Road for several hours after the crash, Southard said. That section of the highway was reopened about 1:30 Saturday.
No further details were available.
John Hinton
Teen charged in fatal shooting of relative
FAYETTEVILLE — A 16-year-old has been charged with shooting a 69-year-old relative to death in North Carolina, according to authorities.
The teen was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge Thursday in the slaying of Randy Michael King, Fayetteville police said.
The suspect, who is not being identified because he is underage, called 911 to report he had just shot a relative, officials said. Officers found King dead in an upstairs room with multiple gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.
The exact relationship between the two and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not given.
The teenager was being held at the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Associated Press
Man dies after accident at North Carolina ATV park
GOLDSBORO — A 21-year-old man has died after an accident at a North Carolina ATV park.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred Friday night at the Busco Beach and ATV Park in Goldsboro.
The man was riding an ATV on an uneven trail which pitched the vehicle up onto its rear wheels.
The sheriff's office said the man was thrown back and struck his head on the ATV.
He was wearing head protection but nevertheless died at the scene.
Authorities withheld identification of the victim pending notification of family.