State and local briefs

Winston-Salem man dies in wreck

A Winston-Salem man died Saturday when his vehicle ran off U.S. 421 North, hit a tree, overturned and struck another tree, authorities said.

Carey Joe Johnson, 60, who was driving the vehicle, died in the single-vehicle crash, said Trooper Dallas Southard of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m.

The highway patrol shut down a section of U.S. 421 North near its exit to Lewisville Clemmons Road for several hours after the crash, Southard said. That section of the highway was reopened about 1:30 Saturday.

No further details were available.

Teen charged in fatal shooting of relative

FAYETTEVILLE — A 16-year-old has been charged with shooting a 69-year-old relative to death in North Carolina, according to authorities.

The teen was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge Thursday in the slaying of Randy Michael King, Fayetteville police said.