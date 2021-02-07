State and local briefs

Three charged in death concealment
Three Davidson County residents have been charged with concealment of an unnatural death, after a man's body was found Saturday off Frye Bridge Road near the place where the road crosses Muddy Creek.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 3300 block of Frye Bridge Road after someone found the body, and that the deceased man was identified as Christopher Chase Watson.
An investigation determined that Watson had died in early January at the home of two people who live in the 2800 block of Hickory Tree Road, and that after his death, Watson's body was moved and discarded off Frye Bridge Road.
The two residents of the home were identified as Zachary Neal Essick, 32 and Tasha Nicole Hill, 32, who were each charged with concealment of an unnatural death, two counts of simple drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation resulted in a charge of concealment of an unnatural death made against a third Davidson County resident, Joseph Edward Brock, 51, who lives in Lexington.
All three of the residents charged were placed in the Davidson County jail. Bonds were set at $80,000 for Essick and Hill, and at $75,000 for Brock.
The suspects have court dates on March 8. Watson's body has been sent to the office of the medical examiner for an autopsy.
Wesley Young
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
HOLLISTER — A 10-year-old North Carolina girl has died after being shot in what authorities say may have been the result of mishandling of a gun by a family member.
WRAL-TV reports that Halifax County deputies were called to Bobolink Trail in Hollister at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a juvenile being shot. By the time they arrived, they learned the girl had died from her injuries.
Deputies said an investigation indicates that the girl may have been shot accidently by a relative who mishandled a firearm.
No other details were immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.