State and local briefs

2 killed in separate Greensboro shootings

Greensboro Police are investigating two separate shootings Friday night as homicides after a victim in each shooting later died.

Melquan Glover, 28, died after the first shooting and 42-year-old Bruce Wilson after the second, police said late Friday in a news release. Police said the families of both victims have been notified, but did not release any other details about them.

In the first shooting, officers responded about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Shaw Street and 100 block of Huffman Street and found a total of four victims. They were all taken to the hospital, where Glover later died.

Other than Glover, police did not release any details on those who were shot, but WGHP-Channel 8 reported that one is a juvenile.

Less than two hours later, about 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Rankin Road on a report of a gun being fired and found Wilson injured. Wilson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police also did not say if there is a suspect in either shooting.