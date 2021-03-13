State and local briefs

2 killed in separate Greensboro shootings
Greensboro Police are investigating two separate shootings Friday night as homicides after a victim in each shooting later died.
Melquan Glover, 28, died after the first shooting and 42-year-old Bruce Wilson after the second, police said late Friday in a news release. Police said the families of both victims have been notified, but did not release any other details about them.
In the first shooting, officers responded about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Shaw Street and 100 block of Huffman Street and found a total of four victims. They were all taken to the hospital, where Glover later died.
Other than Glover, police did not release any details on those who were shot, but WGHP-Channel 8 reported that one is a juvenile.
Less than two hours later, about 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Rankin Road on a report of a gun being fired and found Wilson injured. Wilson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police also did not say if there is a suspect in either shooting.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com.
— Lee Newspapers
Duke orders undergrads to quarantine due to virus outbreak
DURHAM — Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said.
The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to stay-in-place until at least March 21. Suspension or dismissal from the school are potential punishments for “flagrant or repeat violators.”
Over the past week, the school has reported more than 180 positive coronavirus cases among students. There are an additional 200 students who may have been exposed and have been ordered to quarantine.
The school said in the statement that the outbreak was “principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups.”
Duke said it would provide a policy update on Thursday.
The Associated Press</&h6>
Inmate dies after contracting COVID-19
RALEIGH — North Carolina prison officials say COVID-19 was the cause or at least a contributing factor in the death of an inmate at Franklin Correctional Center.
The inmate was a man in his early 60s. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 7 and was hospitalized 10 days later. His condition worsened and he died Friday, officials said in a news release Saturday.
Final determination of his cause of death will be made following review by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The Department of Public Safety said it will not identify the inmate, citing his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records.
“We are working hard in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offenders is our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.
“They all should choose to be vaccinated as soon as vaccine is available. It’s very important.”
Man charged with impersonating officer
CHARLOTTE — A 52-year-old North Carolina man dubbed the “blue light bandit” has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.
James Douglas Miller, of Charlotte, is accused of using blue lights to try to pull over cars on an interstate highway in western North Carolina, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Miller was arrested Thursday and charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
The sheriff’s office said Miller is accused of activating blue lights to stop drivers on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County on two separate occasions between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the state highway patrol requires officers who are driving unmarked patrol cars to sound the siren while activating their blue lights when they pull someone over.
— The Associated Press</&h5>